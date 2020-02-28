GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder recognized by nonprofit for climate action, reporting efforts

Niko Striphas, 9, made a clever sign for the protest and march. Dozens of people attended the latest in a string of protests on the University of Colorado campus for climate change action in December.
By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder received an award from an international nonprofit for the city’s work on environmental issues and transparency about its climate action, officials announced in a news release Thursday.

The city earned a spot on nonprofit CDP’s “A-list” of cities, the release said.

To score an A, a city must keep a city-wide emissions inventory, set an emissions reduction target, have published a climate action plan and have completed a climate adaptation plan to lay out how it will address current and future climate hazards.

“I am proud the city achieved this recognition because we need collective action to address the systemic issues we face as a planet,” Boulder Sustainability Analyst Lauren Tremblay stated in the release. “Being transparent about the threats we face and what we plan to do about them through CDP disclosures can open up possibilities for the type of collaborative action needed to affect real change.”

Boulder’s work on its reporting efforts in the last year to develop climate change strategies, track and act to limit and reduce planet-warming emissions, assess and mitigate climate risks and include disclosures of such 2019 information to CDP was specifically recognized, the release said.

“Congratulations to Boulder,” Katie Walsh, Head of Cities, States and Regions for CDP North America, stated in the release. “They are demonstrating how municipal governments can safeguard citizens in the face of our new environmental reality and build a climate-safe future. We look forward to seeing other cities follow Boulder’s lead.”

City greenhouse gas emissions data is available on the city’s open data dashboard, Boulder Measures, at bouldercolorado.gov/boulder-measures/community-greenhouse-gas-emissions. Boulder since 2005 has reduced emissions by 18% as the city’s population and GDP grew, according to the release. Boulder’s target is to reduce emissions by 80% by 2050.

Sam Lounsberry

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
