Rocky Mountain National Park holds its spot as America’s third-busiest national park

Having broken its attendance record in 2019 for the fifth time in six years, Rocky Mountain National Park maintained its position as the third-busiest park in the system, according to figures released today by the National Park Service.

Rocky, which attracted 4.67 million visitors last year, released its figures two weeks ago. On Thursday, the park service confirmed that Great Smoky Mountains National Park was No. 1 on the list and Grand Canyon was second, as they were in 2018. Rocky was one of six parks that topped four million visitors.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison broke a record for that park that was set in 1976 with nearly 433,000 visitors in 2019.

Overall, the park system attracted 327.5 million visitors in 2019, the third-highest number ever and nine million more than in 2018. That number includes national park “service sites,” such as the Golden Gate Recreation Area, the most-visited site of all with 15 million visitors.

Here are the top 10 national parks in 2019 by attendance:

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, 12.5 million Grand Canyon National Park, 5.97 million Rocky Mountain National Park, 4.7 million Zion National Park, 4.5 million Yosemite National Park, 4.4 million Yellowstone National Park, 4 million Acadia National Park, 3.4 million Grand Teton National Park, 3.4 million Olympic National Park, 3.2 million Glacier National Park, 3 million

