Officials ask for delay in Michael Aisner sentencing due to new child pornography case

The Boulder County Probation Department has asked that the sentencing hearing for Michael Aisner in his invasion of privacy case be delayed, noting that his new child pornography charges would need to be factored in to his presentence evaluations.

Aisner, 70, pleaded guilty in January to one count of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification and one count of tampering with physical evidence after prosecutors say he listed his north Boulder home on a couch-surfing app and then secretly taping guests while they were showering.

Part of that plea deal included a stipulated sentence, with attorneys agreeing Aisner would not serve any jail time and would instead serve two years of sex offender intensive supervised probation for the invasion of privacy count, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and a two-year deferred sentence on the felony tampering charge.

But just weeks after Aisner accepted that plea deal, he was again arrested on new charges of sexual exploitation of a child, with detectives alleging they also found child pornography on his computer.

Aisner was originally scheduled for a sentencing hearing on March 27, but the probation department has asked for that hearing to be delayed in light of the new charges.

The probation department is now asking that the sentencing hearing come after a resolution is reached in the child pornography case.

“A conviction in this matter will impact results of the presentence investigation report and psychosexual evaluation,” the motion read.

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office has not commented on whether the new charges would affect the previous sentence stipulations.

Aisner appeared at a hearing on the child pornography matter with his attorney John Pineau in Boulder County Court on Thursday, and his case was bound over to district court and set for arraignment on April 17.

He is set for a status conference on the invasion of privacy charge on March 13.

Aisner remains free on bond in both cases.

According to an arrest affidavit in the first case, a man told investigators he went on a couch-surfing app and found Aisner’s address on North Cedar Brook Road just northwest of Boulder. The man said one day Aisner encouraged him to use Aisner’s personal shower. While the man was preparing to take a shower, he noticed what appeared to be a “semi-hidden” mini spy camera pointed at the shower.

Detectives applied for a warrant at the address and seized the camera and Aisner’s computer, and forensic specialists were able to recover more than 100 video files, seven of which depicted males who were naked from the waist down entering the shower.

In addition to those videos, the affidavit states there were dozens of other clips of Aisner placing the camera in the shower and then removing it after the guests were done showering. Another video captures Aisner asking someone how to delete and overwrite files from the camera.

Detectives later received tips from several anonymous callers that Aisner had child pornography on his computer, and a further search of the device uncovered pornographic videos featuring young boys under the age of 16.

Several of the callers told detectives they had seen Aisner “surrounding” himself with young men, and were concerned. One also said he saw Aisner with physical copies of child pornography in his home.

Anyone with information about this case or who might be a victim of or observed inappropriate behavior associated with Aisner is asked to contact Boulder County sheriff’s Detective Jo Anna Compton at 303-441-1760.

Aisner is probably best known for his role as race director of the Coors International Bicycle Classic, which at its height in the ’80s was one of the biggest stage races in the world.