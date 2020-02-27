GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Snowboarders get free lift tickets at Copper…

Lifestyles
Outdoors

Snowboarders get free lift tickets at Copper Mountain in honor of Jake Burton

There was powder galore at Copper Mountain on Friday for those who could get there despite Interstate 70 closures and hazardous driving conditions.
By | jmeyer@denverpost.com and | theknow@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The whole ethos of snowboarding culture is freedom, so what better way could there be to celebrate the legacy of snowboarding pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter than a free day of snowboarding?

That’s what will happen at Copper Mountain and a dozen other resorts around the world on March 13 in honor of Burton, the inspirational icon who died in November. Free lift tickets for that day will be offered to snowboarders (sorry, skiers, no freebies for you) who preregister online by midnight on March 8.

RELATED: Jake Burton, founder of Burton Snowboards, dies at 65

Burton, the founder of the snowboard company that bore his name, spent 42 years growing snowboarding from a backyard hobby to an international snowsports phenomenon. He pushed ski areas to allow snowboards in the days when most wouldn’t — Breckenridge was the first in the U.S., making the move in 1985 — and supported competitive snowboarders as the athletes they are.

In addition to Copper, other participating areas include Boyne Mountain (Michigan), Summit at Snoqualmie (Washington), Big Sky (Montana), Boreal and Bear Mountain (California), Stratton Mountain (Vermont), Cypress Mountain (British Columbia) and five resorts overseas. “A Day for Jake” armbands and stickers will be available at Burton shops.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.

John Meyer

The Post's ski and Olympics writer, Meyer covered his 12th Games last summer in Rio de Janeiro. He has covered five World Alpine Ski Championships and more than 100 World Cup ski events. He is a member of the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame and Colorado Running Hall of Fame. He regularly covers running and the Colorado Rapids.

The Know

The entertainment site of The Denver Post
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Outdoors

  1. Pet Vaccinations And Checkups

    Pet vaccinations and checkups are an essential part of keeping your pet healthy. Niwot Vet Clinic takes care of all...
  2. Real Estate In Aurora And Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...
  3. Your Local Neighborhood Delicatessen

    Why settle for the “deli case” at the grocery store when you can find the best at Your Butcher, Frank?...
  4. Need A New Kitchen Sink?

    Is it time to update your kitchen? The plumbers at Kerwin Plumbing & Heating will install a new kitchen sink...
  5. You Need A Qualified Moving Company

    Congratulations, you bought a new home! Now it’s time to move all of your treasured belongings, and you need a...