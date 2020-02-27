GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Zayo to close $14.3B go-private sale on March 9

A Zayo Group sign at the company’s Boulder offices is pictured in 2016. (File photo)
Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) said it will complete a $14.3 billion deal to sell itself to two private venture firms on March 9, closing a monthslong effort that will take it off the public markets.

In a statement, the Boulder-based provider of internet bandwidth said it received all required regulatory approval needed to sell itself to Swedish private equity firm EQT AB and Florida-based Digital Colony LLC.

The buyout was approved by stockholders in July, who will receive $35 per share once the deal closes.

Zayo did not specify which regulatory authorities signed off on the deal, but it did secure approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission this month after the U.S. Department of Justice and Department of Defense determined there was no national security risk to ceding 100 percent voting interest to EQT.

