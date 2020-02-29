Boulder conducting prescribed burns on open space in coming months

Boulder will be conducting prescribed burns over coming months to sustain forest ecosystem health and reduce fire risks in the community, as well as improve city-managed agricultural lands and water ditches.

The city is planning to continue spring prescribed burning just south of the city on Shanahan Ridge open space to decrease fire danger.

The planned burns, near the South Shanahan Fork, Bluestem Connector and the Big Bluestem East trails, could occur any time between Monday, March 2, and Friday, May 29, a city news release said.

Ignitions will begin after 10 a.m., and end before 4 p.m. Boulder Fire-Rescue firefighters and city open space staff will be on hand to monitor the burning at all times, along with personnel from neighboring and regional fire agencies, the release said.

The city fire department and open space staff will also conduct open burning on farmland to remove vegetation in important irrigation infrastructure, control invasive weed species and foster plant growth.

Open space areas to undergo burns include:

Northeast of the intersection of Arapahoe Road and Willow Creek Drive.

Southwest of the intersection of 63 rd Street and Jay Road.

Street and Jay Road. Southwest of the intersection of North 55th Street and Monarch Road.

North of the intersection of 51 st Street and Jay Road.

Street and Jay Road. The city also may conduct additional, small irrigation ditch burns in other locations.

Boulder only conducts burning if, and when, weather and vegetation conditions are acceptable to assure the safety of the public and minimize the potential impacts of smoke.

Smoke from prescribed fires may affect your health. For more information, visit colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.