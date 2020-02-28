Misfits Theater Company flipping The Bard on his head with all female, non-binary ‘Macbeth’

In 1996, audiences couldn’t get enough of Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet.” The film, starring Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio, followed the star-crossed lovers as they snuck around an almost neon-colored Verona Beach — marked with gunfire and distinctly dreamy dialect that seemed to further add to the flick’s intrigue factor.

With plenty of on-screen chemistry and a soundtrack featuring hits from Garbage, Everclear and Radiohead, the movie cultivated a new generation of Shakespeare fans. In 2001, “O,” a modern day take on “Othello,” starring Mekhi Phifer, Julia Stiles and Josh Hartnett didn’t have quite the same staggering impact, but none the less exposed the work of the world’s greatest dramatist to new audiences.

From March 8-24, Boulder-based Misfits Theater Company will offer a 90-minute ensemble version of “Macbeth,” featuring an all-female and non-binary cast. Deviant Spirits Distillery will be the unlikely venue of the condensed production — set in 11th century Scotland — that still provides plenty of stirring poetic language, a bubbling cauldron made from a repurposed whiskey barrel and three corseted witches.

“In Shakespeare’s time, all men played the roles of women,” said Emily Tuckman, artistic director and founder of Misfits Theater Company, who plays Lady Macbeth in the upcoming production. “There’s something really beautiful about turning it on its head.”

The idea to bring a site-specific production of “Macbeth” to Boulder came after Tuckman saw Classic Stage Company’s off-Broadway, 100-minute, nine-person ensemble stage “Macbeth” while on a trip to New York — a city she used to reside in. When she returned back home to Boulder, she approached regional actors who she had worked with before and invited them to be a part of her new offering, that still tells the tragic tale of a prediction of royalty for a general that leads to regicide and ultimately more violence.

After hearing the witches’ prophesy that he will become king, Macbeth is overcome by the allure of power and wealth. Blinded by the foretelling and his wife’s encouragement, he kills King Duncan and takes the throne.

Eventually, Macbeth’s guilt, fear and paranoia lead him to commit even more murders to lock down his authority.

“Everyone knows the story,” Tuckman said. “In this version, people are going to really connect with the characters’ plights and internal struggles, especially when performed in such an intimate space.”

Deviant Spirits, a locale often home to burlesque shows, poker nights and Burning Man parties, will soon be transformed into a space more conducive to theatrical performances. Currently undergoing a renovation, the barroom unit, near an automotive shop, already seems to fit the dark theme of “Macbeth” with its gloomy murals that feature wide-winged birds mid-flight, a Rapunzel-like character resting on the ledge of a tower, the occasional skull and scenes of foggy moon-lit forests.

Within this nontraditional show, Macbeth is a woman warrior with a wife, Lady Macbeth. The same-sex relationships portrayed aren’t meant to distract from the original storyline or create edge, but rather bring about inclusivity.

“This is a production of incredibly strong actors that happen to be female,” Tuckman said. “It’s a story about greed and power and the dynamics that unfold.”

A perk of having a play within a distillery is that attendees can sip on a signature cocktail inspired by the production. In this case, “Duncan’s Revenge,” named after the murdered king in “Macbeth” will be available for purchase. A take on an old fashioned, the spirit is made up of housemade blood-orange cordial, 100% rice whiskey, black walnut bitters and topped with a candied Luxardo cherry.

Like the fresh libations, an original score is being created by Denver-based composer Adam White for the production. According to Tuckman, it will be in the vein of the work of John Powell, who is known for creating music for 2018’ s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” The show’s songs will be similar to those heard in “Game of Thrones” — void of lyrics, but big on drama.

“It’s medieval,” Tuckman said. “There are no words.”

Tuckman was drawn to the character of Lady Macbeth for the feminist undertones and nonconformity the famous fictional figure possesses.

“So many of us as women are taught to subjugate our desires,” Tuckman said. “When we advocate for ourselves, we are told we are bossy. Lady Macbeth has had a hard life. She’s lost a child and dealt with her husband being in battle — it’s done a real number on her psychologically. Her desire for control and lust for power comes from a place of wanting to be happy.”

It’s Tuckman’s wish that seeing Shakespeare presented in this format will perhaps motivate others to pay tribute to a literary master in a new way. She wants to make the work “more palatable” for those who don’t necessarily classify themselves as Shakespeare enthusiasts.

“I hope theater-makers come out of this and say, ‘I want to produce more work like this,’” Tuckman said. “People that produce plays in Boulder do amazing work, but it’s mostly contemporary.”

Since this particular piece of Shakespeare has been sanded down, many actors are taking on multiple characters. During the course of the production, one actor embodies a staggering six roles.

“I’m hoping audiences take away how relatable these characters are,” Tuckman said. “None of us are all good or evil.”

While every summer the Colorado Shakespeare Festival delights with The Bard’s full-length productions, this take on Shakespeare provides theater-goers with a more personal experience. From the distinct venue to the curated cast, it’s sure to resonate with iambic pentameter-loving traditionalists and those craving their Elizabethan tales with a slight twist.

“‘Macbeth’ is about ambition and how it can drive people to destruction,” said “Macbeth” director Debe Hultgren. “It is a timeless theme that is relevant to everyone, so telling the tale of “Macbeth” with an all-female, non-binary cast just breathes new life into an old story. I think audiences will enjoy this unique theater experience.”

Community interest and support has already poured in with lighting lent to the production by Denver Center and $800 worth of costumes borrowed from South Boulder’s Theatrical Costumes, Etc.

Misfits Theater started rehearsals in late January and continues to raise monetary backing with a GoFundMe page.

“What I have enjoyed most is the process,” Hultgren said. “Each actor brings their unique self and talent to the project, and it’s my job to manage and guide them.”

In future, Tuckman would like to bring more Shakespearean works to Deviant Spirits and has toyed with the idea of putting on a fairy-clad production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” but for now the creative is looking forward to opening night.

“I’m really excited to share this piece with audiences,” Tuckman said. “It’s been an incredible ride working with these 11 women-plus. This cast is phenomenal. Everyone has such passion and zeal.”

If you go

What: Misfits Theater Company presents “Macbeth”

When: 7:30 p.m., Sunday-Tuesday from March 8-24

Where: Deviant Spirits Distillery – DV8, 2480 49th St. Unit E, Boulder

Cost: $27

More info: misfitstheater.com