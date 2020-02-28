NCAR senior scientist has national honor named for him

The American Meteorological Society has established a new national award in honor of Warren Washington, a senior scientist at Boulder’s National Center for Atmospheric Research who is recognized as a pioneer in the development of computer models of Earth’s climate.

The Warren Washington Research and Leadership Medal will be presented to those recognized for the combination of highly significant research and distinguished scientific leadership in the atmospheric and related sciences.

“Warren has made fundamental contributions to our understanding of the evolution of the Earth’s climate from the depths of time to the near future,” AMS President Jenni Evans, a professor of meteorology and atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University, said in a statement.

“I am so grateful that an organization as esteemed as the AMS has named a medal for me,” Washington said. “I look forward to this award being bestowed in future years upon preeminent researchers who help society through their research and leadership.”