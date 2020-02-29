Broomfield’s ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ met with support, protest

Rainbows stood out against an otherwise gray sky Saturday morning as LBGTQ+ advocates gathered hours before a controversial children’s library event.

A 30-minute story time led by drag queen Shirley Delta Blow —whose real name is Stuart Sanks — attracted about 500 people to the the Mamie Doud Eisenhower Public Library Saturday morning.

About 100 came to protest the event, which featured stories and a rendition of “If You’re Happy and You Know It” by the featured performer, but volunteers with Parasol Patrol, which included brightly-dressed men and women who shielded children from protestors, doubled their numbers

“Miss Shirley,” as she asked to be identified, read “Be Who You Are,” “Not Quite Narwhal” and “Perfectly Norman” while wearing a pink corsage and a dress printed with hearts, peace signs and rainbows. At the end of story time, she posed for photos with families and offered a little roll-on glitter for those who might have been admiring her sparkly makeup.

Katherine Lynip, director of Library Services and Cultural Affairs, said the library has fielded requests over the years for a program like this. The books and the quality of the program were vetted before the event was formalized. Lafayette had hosted Sanks in early January.

Since the library had received notices about possible protests, shealso requested police presence.

Officers closed down the street that runs in from of the library and asked groups to stay on either side of the sidewalks leading into the library.

Concern on how taxes are spent

Broomfield resident Mike Schultz took his concerns to Broomfield City Council at its Tuesday meeting. He and his wife, as parents to young children, were “disappointed and troubled” to hear that the Broomfield library was hosting a Drag Queen Story Time. The story times are “falsely promoted under the facade” of inclusivity and diversity, he said

“In reality events like this are using our community’s young children to normalize and promote behavior which only confuses children about their gender and sexuality,” Schultz said at the meeting.

Doing so is child abuse, he said, and it should be stopped. He asked Council to cancel the event and not allow taxpayer money to fund “perverse entertainment on public property.”

Maureen Hoff, a member of Broomfield’s Library Board, said it has been fielding a number of calls and emails with a similar message of concern about how taxes are being spent. Overwhelmingly the response has been positive, she said, specifically from Broomfield residents.

There was never a consideration to cancel the event, she said.

No one was excluded from the event, but the crowd was capped at 250 since that’s the capacity of the Broomfield Auditorium.

Broomfield resident Rachel Moore and her husband Ryan brought their daughters, ages 8 and 3, to the story time. Moore’s eldest likes drag queens and enjoys “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” so Moore thought this was “right up her alley.”

The family was initially confused by the Parasol Patrol, but once they realized its purpose, they appreciated the buffer. Moore said they were ready to field questions from their daughters about the protestors , but found that really wasn’t necessary.

Parasol volunteers — who were decked out in costumes and a variety of rainbow-colored clothing — used their umbrellas to block children and families from view as they walked from the parking lot to the auditorium.

One reason they took their children, Moore said, is because they want the girls to have a broad outlook on people, how they choose to live their lives and “not making a big deal” about who people who are different.

“I’m trying to raise my children with love and acceptance,” Moore said. “I feel like this is the exact opposite of abuse.”

‘Here to pray peacefully’

Inside the auditorium, “] Sanks, who is a third-grade teacher at The Studio School in Northglenn, didn’t spread any messages on sexuality, Moore said. The stories were about loving oneself, expressing individuality and accepting others. Because of her interest, Moore’s eldest wanted to “dress up like a boy” because the drag queens made it look fun. Later she decided dressing like a boy was “boring” and went back to her wardrobe.

“Deep down I think kids and people know what they’re drawn to,” Moore said. “This isn’t event about (being) transgender really. There are trans queens out there, but most of them don’t want to live as a woman. They want to perform as a woman.”

About a hundred community members, including representatives from Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, came, some carrying rosaries, to get their message across. A sign addressed to God said “Let NOT the little children be perverted by Drag Queen story hours!.”

“We’re here to pray peacefully,” Nativity Deacon Steve Vallero said.

Church members chose to come because of the “enculturation of our community to normalize a way of life that is not ordained by the creator,” Vallero said, which he described as any type of homosexual lifestyle.

Nativity parishioner Cecilia Bruchez worries that Sanks wants to “groom future generations” about gender fluidity and teach them that a boy can be a girl if he wants, and vice versa. The man inside the auditorium is trying to confuse children, she said, and destroy the innocent version of their mothers and fathers.

Pasha Eve, co-founder of Parasol Patrol, said the group was created about eight months ago when family-friendly drag shows started to be held at Mile High Comics. Since then groups have cropped up around the county with a similar mission of protecting children’s eyes and ears from “hateful speech” from protesters, according to its Facebook page.

She and Eli Bazan, a Marine veteran who purchased the first umbrellas and earplugs when they started as a small group, reminded volunteers their job was to smile and be supportive of families. She and other volunteers identified members of a group dressed in black, wearing masks and rainbow armbands as Antifa — political protesters who show more of a militant approach in opposing right-wing ideology.

“We do not engage at all with protests and they do,” Eve said, adding that while they may agree with some of their messages, they do not agree with their method.

No fights broke out at the event, and officers used their presence to defuse tense situations.