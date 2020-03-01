Sources: CU Buffs to hire Taylor Embree as TE coach

Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell has found his tight ends coach.

Taylor Embree, the son of former Buffs’ head coach Jon Embree, will join Dorrell’s staff at CU, according to Buffzone sources. Ryan Koenigsberg of DNVR was first to report the new addition.

Taylor Embree has spent the past three years working as an offensive quality control coach with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, where he has worked with his father. Jon is the 49ers’ tight ends coach and assistant head coach.

The Embrees helped the 49ers win the NFC championship this past season. Prior to Super Bowl LIV, Jon told Buffzone, “(Taylor) has done a great job. He’s working with a kid right now named Daniel Helm on our practice squad. (Niners coaches) were talking about how much better (Helm) has gotten every day and really a lot of it is Taylor and what he’s done with him.”

Jon then added of Taylor, “He’s ready to go do his own thing and it’s awesome.”

Now Taylor will have his first job as a full-time assistant coach.

A Denver native, Taylor played receiver at UCLA from 2008-11, appearing in 50 games, with 32 starts, and catching 137 passes for 1,776 yards and four touchdowns.

In 2014, Taylor was a graduate assistant at UCLA. In 2016, he worked as a defensive assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2017, he joined his father with the 49ers.

Jon Embree played tight end for the Buffs from 1983-86, then spent 10 years (1993-2002) as an assistant coach at CU before two seasons (2011-12) as head coach.

Dorrell and Jon Embree have worked together for eight years in the past. They were both on CU’s staff in 1993 and from 1995-1998. After Dorrell was hired as UCLA’s head coach in 2003, he hired Jon to coach receivers for a year and then tight ends for two years.

So far, Dorrell, who was hired as CU’s 27th full-time head coach on Monday, has filled half of his 10 assistant coaching spots.

On Thursday, it was announced that Dorrell will retain four members of former head coach Mel Tucker’s staff: Darrin Chiaverini, Darian Hagan, Brian Michalowski and Tyson Summers.

While CU did not announce specific roles for the four, Buffzone sources have said that Chiaverini will be offensive coordinator and receivers coach, Summers will remain as defensive coordinator and Michalowski will continue coaching outside linebackers. It’s likely that Hagan will continue coaching running backs, as he has done for the past four seasons.