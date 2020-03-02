CU Buffs women get No. 10 seed for Pac-12 tourney

Colorado will take the No. 10 seed into the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament this week.

The Buffaloes (16-13, 5-13 Pac-12) finished the regular season in a ninth-place tie with Washington, which owned the tiebreaker.

As the No. 10 seed, CU will face No. 7 Southern California (16-13, 8-10) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

The winner will face No. 2 UCLA (25-4, 14-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Oregon (28-2, 17-1) won the regular-season title for the third year in a row and will go in as the No. 1 seed. The Ducks won the tournament in 2018.

CU is 6-8 all-time in the Pac-12 tournament and has been knocked out in the first round three times in the past four seasons.

CU went 1-1 against USC this season, including Sunday’s 66-55 loss in Los Angeles.

Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament

at Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas

Thursday

Game 1: No. 12 California (11-18, 3-15) vs. No. 5 Arizona State (20-10, 10-8), 12:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 9 Washington (13-16, 5-13) vs. No. 8 Utah (13-16, 6-12), 3 p.m.

Game 3: No. 10 Colorado (16-13, 5-13) vs. No. 7 USC (16-13, 8-10), 7 p.m.

Game 4: No. 11 Washington State (11-19, 4-14) vs. No. 6 Oregon State (22-8, 10-8), 9:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 5: Cal/ASU winner vs. No. 4 Arizona (23-6, 12-6), 12:30 p.m.

Game 6: Washington/Utah winner vs. No. 1 Oregon (28-2, 17-1), 3 p.m.

Game 7: Colorado/USC winner vs. No. 2 UCLA (25-4, 14-4), 7 p.m.

Game 8: Washington State/Oregon State winner vs. No. 3 Stanford (25-5, 11-4), 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

Game 11: Championship, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

(All times Mountain; All Thursday-Saturday games on Pac-12 Networks)