GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU Buffs women get No. 10 seed for Pac-12 tourney

Sports

CU Buffs women get No. 10 seed for Pac-12 tourney

Colorado’s Quinessa Caylao-Do, right, attempts a layup Feb. 23 against Arizona’s Sam Thomas at CU Events Center. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Colorado will take the No. 10 seed into the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament this week.

The Buffaloes (16-13, 5-13 Pac-12) finished the regular season in a ninth-place tie with Washington, which owned the tiebreaker.

As the No. 10 seed, CU will face No. 7 Southern California (16-13, 8-10) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

The winner will face No. 2 UCLA (25-4, 14-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Oregon (28-2, 17-1) won the regular-season title for the third year in a row and will go in as the No. 1 seed. The Ducks won the tournament in 2018.

CU is 6-8 all-time in the Pac-12 tournament and has been knocked out in the first round three times in the past four seasons.

CU went 1-1 against USC this season, including Sunday’s 66-55 loss in Los Angeles.

Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament

at Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas

Thursday

Game 1: No. 12 California (11-18, 3-15) vs. No. 5 Arizona State (20-10, 10-8), 12:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 9 Washington (13-16, 5-13) vs. No. 8 Utah (13-16, 6-12), 3 p.m.

Game 3: No. 10 Colorado (16-13, 5-13) vs. No. 7 USC (16-13, 8-10), 7 p.m.

Game 4: No. 11 Washington State (11-19, 4-14) vs. No. 6 Oregon State (22-8, 10-8), 9:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 5: Cal/ASU winner vs. No. 4 Arizona (23-6, 12-6), 12:30 p.m.

Game 6: Washington/Utah winner vs. No. 1 Oregon (28-2, 17-1), 3 p.m.

Game 7: Colorado/USC winner vs. No. 2 UCLA (25-4, 14-4), 7 p.m.

Game 8: Washington State/Oregon State winner vs. No. 3 Stanford (25-5, 11-4), 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

Game 11: Championship, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

(All times Mountain; All Thursday-Saturday games on Pac-12 Networks)

BuffZone.com

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Sports

  1. Pet Vaccinations And Checkups

    Pet vaccinations and checkups are an essential part of keeping your pet healthy. Niwot Vet Clinic takes care of all...
  2. Real Estate In Aurora And Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...
  3. Your Local Neighborhood Delicatessen

    Why settle for the “deli case” at the grocery store when you can find the best at Your Butcher, Frank?...
  4. Need A New Kitchen Sink?

    Is it time to update your kitchen? The plumbers at Kerwin Plumbing & Heating will install a new kitchen sink...
  5. You Need A Qualified Moving Company

    Congratulations, you bought a new home! Now it’s time to move all of your treasured belongings, and you need a...