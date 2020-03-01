Michael Sandrock: Films, run, promote environmental stewardship

When Peter Jones leaves his Golden home and looks out across the Eastern plains, he is often disturbed by what he sees — a brown cloud spreading across the horizon.

According to Jones, an accomplished ultrarunner and author of “The Best Front Range Trail Runs,” the brown cloud has gotten worse after easing somewhat in the early 2000s.

“The brown cloud is back,” he said one afternoon last week, while taking a break from his job managing the Trident Cafe. Jones is referring to what we all know is a common occurrence here — the visible layer of pollution that stains the horizon like a dirty carpet.

Not content to simply bemoan the worsening air quality, he and three other top ultrarunners from Team Trident are raising money to support local clean air campaigns by taking part in the third annual Running Up for Air, put on by Colorado nonprofit Suffer Better and set for Friday and Saturday at Staunton State Park in Pine. Donations are accepted at the Trident Cafe, 940 Pearl St. in Boulder.

Jones and fellow well-known ultrarunner Kyle Richardson will be running for 24 hours while Abby Levene and Clare Gallagher will be running between six and 12 hours on the same nine-mile loop as Jones and the other entrants. They will raise money to combat a problem Jones says is anathema to the reason many of us live in Colorado.

“We are doing this to bring awareness to the air quality on the Front Range,” said Jones. “The air has gotten worse in the last year. There have been days when people are literally told to stay inside.”

The Running Up for Air series started in 2012 in Utah, which has its own air-quality problems, and this year includes races in five locations. Richardson ran 12 hours in last year’s Running Up for Air. Jones ran nine.

“I see the the brown cloud, and think, ‘How do we as runners give back to the community that supports us’ so we are not just taking? This is one of the ways to give back, to advocate for the trails, air and land we run through.”

For more information call 303 443-3133 or go to www.sufferbetter.com.

Kathy Beeck, director of the 16th annual Boulder International Film Festival, is another local outdoor enthusiast concerned with doing more than simply enjoying spending time in the mountains. This year, she helped launch the inaugural Adventure Film Pavilion, part of the Boulder International Film Festival. BIFF, as the festival is known, is one of the highlights of the winter, with this year once again featuring a cornucopia of interesting, amazing and photogenic films.

Running shorts are part of the Adventure Film Pavilion, which will show films on a wide variety of topics, from traveling 20,000 miles solo to riding a bike solo from Oregon to Patagonia, to finding a “lost temple of the Incas” (of course, it was a Boulder scientist who did so).

Three of the short films selected by programmers Sarah Leone and Isaac Savitz have a running angle: “The Running Pastor” (8 minutes), in which a pastor on the Faroe islands explores spirituality through trail running; the Colorado premiere of “Par for the Course” (4 minutes), showing how a heavy-set woman from Brooklyn can compete in a race in Squaw Valley, Calif; and “Aziza” (7 minutes), about Morrocan ultramarathoner Aziza Raji and her racing challenges.

“There are so many great adventure films out there, we thought we would have a dedicated space for them,” Beeck said in explaining the impetus behind bringing these running, climbing, kayaking and adventuring short films together under one roof on Saturday and Sunday.

That roof is Boulder’s iconic eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., which will show the short films, some feature films, and a National Geographic program with local scientist Preston Sowell and his discovery of the Inca temple. On Sunday, Cheryl Strayed, author of “Wild,” will be featured live. There is a used gear drop-off Sunday morning, as well as a party Saturday night at the Post Brewing Co.

Watching some of the shorts and seeing some of the photography, with spectacular footage of places I will never get to, both on land and beneath the sea, I understood what Jones and Beeck are getting at — we don’t do our individual sports and live our lives in isolation, separate from the environment. We are ourselves the environment, a concept that fits in with Beeck’s outlook. She is a big backpacker, active in the outdoors, who said it is not enough to be out in the environment, posting photos to social media.

“We have to be taking care of it.”

It is nice to know that there are many runners, cyclists, climbers, kayakers, and badass adventurers of all kinds doing just that. For more information go to www.biff1.com/adventurefilmpavilion.