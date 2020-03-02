Boulder City Council adds coronavirus presentation from public health officials to Tuesday meeting

City Council added time to its Tuesday meeting for Boulder County Public Health officials to present tips on how area residents can protect themselves from the coronavirus spreading throughout the globe.

The item was added at Council’s agenda committee on Monday ahead of the meeting, and will take place prior to Tuesday’s open comment from the public, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Yates said.

“City Council and city staff have received many inquiries over the past few days” about the coronavirus, Yates said, an outbreak of which has also contributed to nearly 200 University of Colorado Boulder students studying abroad transferring to programs in different countries or returning home.