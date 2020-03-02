GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Film crews shooting snowmobile survivor thriller in Grand Lake

Filming is underway in Grand Lake for the thriller movie called “Red Winter.” The director said they chose to film in Grand Lake because of its beauty and abundance of snowmobiles. (Sky-Hi News file photo)
A thriller about snowmobiles and survival is being filmed in Grand Lake.

The movie tells the story of a couple, played by Ashley A. Williams and Vernon Davis, who go on a snowmobile trip near Grand Lake to rekindle their relationship. During the tour, they witness the murder of their guide and must fight to stay alive in a brutal landscape.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” Director Steven C. Pitts said of the plot as the crew prepared for filming Tuesday. “It’s basically a survival story.”

The film, called “Red Winter,” is being shot in Grand Lake for the next two weeks before wrapping up in Denver. Producers for the project are Errol Sadler, Marcus Smoot and Colin Floom.

While the crew has not yet determined how the movie will be distributed, Pitts hopes for it to be released by next winter. It might also feature a couple local faces as extras in the movie.

