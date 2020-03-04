GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder City Manager Brautigam becomes first woman to receive Manager of Year award from state association

City manager Jane Brautigam during a 2018 Boulder City Council meeting.
By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Boulder City Manager Jane Brautigam on Tuesday became the first woman to accept the Colorado City and County Manager’s Association Manager of the Year Award.

It was presented to Brautigam at the start of City Council’s meeting by Trish Stiles, town administrator of Bennett.

“Jane has shaped our region for the better,” Stiles said.

Brautigam gave credit to others for the recognition.

“It is so gratifying to get an award from you colleagues in the profession. It really means a lot. When they read all the things I supposedly did, especially here in Boulder, I just want to say really it’s my colleagues in our organization and City Council that have made these things true. … I’ve had a very long career, almost 45 years, in public service and it’s been amazing, so thank you.”

Mayor Sam Weaver congratulated Brautigam, who was appointed the head of Boulder staff in 2008 and was the city’s first woman to be city manager.

“We are very lucky to have someone as hard-working and successful as you at what you do,” Weaver said.

Sam Lounsberry

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
