Boulder County and Colorado Super Tuesday Democratic presidential primary results

Super Tuesday’s 14 Democratic presidential primary will dole out 1,338 delegates. Here’s who voters in Boulder County and Colorado chose. This tally is the final update from Tuesday night.

Boulder County

Cory Booker — 0.10%

Pete Buttigieg* — 0%

Tulsi Gabbard — 0.84%

Bernie Sanders — 36.71%

Elizabeth Warren — 23.96%

Amy Klobuchar* — 0%

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente III — 0.06%

Michael Bennet* — 0%

Marianne Williamson — 0.11%

Deval Patrick — 0.01%

Michael R. Bloomberg — 19.31%

Robby Wells — 0.02%

Andrew Yang — 0.35%

Joseph R. Biden — 18.15%

Tom Steyer — 0.34%

Rita Krichevsky — 0.02%

John K. Delaney* — 0%

Colorado

Cory Booker — 0.15%

Pete Buttigieg* — 0%

Tulsi Gabbard — 1.13%

Bernie Sanders — 36.15%

Elizabeth Warren — 17.23%

Amy Klobuchar* — 0%

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente III — 0.14%

Michael Bennet* — 0%

Marianne Williamson — 0.13%

Deval Patrick — 0.03%

Michael R. Bloomberg — 20.87%

Robby Wells — 0.04%

Andrew Yang — 0.45%

Joseph R. Biden — 23.21%

Tom Steyer — 0.42%

Rita Krichevsky — 0.05%

John K. Delaney* — 0%

*Denotes candidates who have submitted withdrawal forms to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Votes for these candidates will not be counted.