Boulder moves forward action on e-scooters with potential for sit-down style vehicles

Boulder might be open to allowing only a certain type of electric scooter to cruise the city’s streets.

Since City Council at a study session in late January was split on allowing e-scooters to come to Boulder — with some members advocating a pilot project for the vehicles and others against allowing them at all — city staff has recommended an alternative to the ban it initially suggested.

Council has yet to take official action to prohibit, allow or pilot shared e-scooters as a transportation option since it imposed a temporary moratorium in May last year on issuing businesses licenses to e-scooter companies. But it moved forward three options Tuesday for making a final decision this year.

Instead of only providing an outright indefinite ban on issuing e-scooter businesses licenses as a possible action, city staff has also given Council the option of: continuing the temporary moratorium by six months; indefinitely banning e-scooters requiring their riders to stand upright; and allowing a pilot of sit-down style of e-scooters with wheel diameters of at least 14 inches, among other specifications, in a designated area.

City staff is aware of two companies producing this style of lightweight electric vehicles, Veo and Wheels, that have expressed interest in operating in Boulder, officials said in a memo. The area for the possible sit-down scooter pilot has not yet been specified, but some community members have theorized spots in east Boulder could be a good fit.

“These lightweight electric vehicles are relatively new and in operation in only a few cities,” the memo stated of sit-down scooters. “There is currently no substantive data available regarding their safety and sustainability; however, the vehicles’ componentry and other specifications indicate these devices would be more durable and would handle variable pavement conditions more effectively and offer a lower center of gravity for the rider.”

A second reading, at which Council will choose the city’s course on the matter and the public is invited to comment, is set for April 7.