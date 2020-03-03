Boulder names University of Cincinnati’s Maris Herold new police chief

Boulder has named University of Cincinnati Police Chief Maris Herold the new chief of the Boulder Police Department.

Herold will start on April 20 and will become the department’s first female police chief, according to a release Tuesday.

“We considered five very strong candidates, including two internal candidates, who were well qualified to be a chief,” City Manager Jane Brautigam said in a statement. “I am very appreciative to community members and partners who worked with city staff and the police department to evaluate candidates, attend public presentations and discuss community visions and opportunities with the candidates.

“I am very pleased with the quality of applicants and am confident that Maris brings the right mix of experience, leadership and vision for Boulder.”

Herold topped four other finalists, including current interim Boulder police chief Carey Weinheimer and Deputy Chief Curt Johnson.

Herold has 27 years of experience between the Cincinnati Police Department and then the University of Cincinnati Police Department. She worked at the Cincinnati Police Department from 1993 to 2015 before retiring with the rank of captain, and then joined the University of Cincinnati Police Department in 2015.

Before becoming an officer, she worked in social work serving as a sexual assault investigator and as a psychiatric intake worker in a juvenile mental health facility.

“I am excited to represent the police department and the community as Boulder’s Police Chief,” Herold said in a statement. “While we have some community challenges and healing ahead of us, I believe Boulder has excellent officers and staff dedicated to public safety and who are sincerely interested in partnering with the community to ensure the highest standards and an equitable approach to local policing.”

Herold will earn a salary of $185,000 and is eligible for up to $100,000 in home assistance to live in Boulder. According to WCPO report, Herold had been making $140,000 a year at the University of Cincinnati.

According to WCPO, Herold took over as interim chief of the department in 2018 following the resignation of the prior chief amidst policy violations.

“Along with all the law enforcement agencies in Boulder County, our office looks forward to welcoming Chief Herold to Boulder,” Boulder Deputy District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. “Chief Herold brings a lot of experience to this position; she led the police department for the University of Cincinnati through a period of transition. Chief Herold will be the first female chief of the Boulder PD, which is terrific. Our office looks forward to a strong working relationship with her and all the outstanding women and men of the Boulder Police Department.”

Dougherty also thanked Weinheimer for his work as interim chief following the retirement of Greg Testa in August.

“We want to recognize Interim Chief Carey Weinheimer for his steady leadership over the past several months,” Dougherty said. “He is a consummate public servant.”

Other agencies also joined Dougherty in welcoming Herold, including University of Colorado Boulder police Chief Doreen JOkerst.

“Chief Harold is an accomplished police executive and I look forward to working with her in the future,” Jokerst said in a statement.

So excited to welcome our new Police Chief to Boulder!!! https://t.co/LPH6gFiv8W — Rachel Friend (@rachelkfriend) March 3, 2020

While Herold will be moving from working for a campus police department to working closely with one, Boulder City Councilman Aaron Brockett said it was one of the things he thought made Herold a strong candidate. He also said he was impressed by her presentation on community engagement.

“I was impressed by some of the work that she had done in Cincinnati and the ideas she had,” Brockett said.

Brockett praised both Weinheimer and Johnson, but also said it might have been time to bring in an outside hire after a string of internal hires.

“I think Carey and Curt both do great work,” Brockett said. “But it’s also a good time to bring some fresh blood in, someone who has experience in other places and can bring in some other ideas to Boulder.”

Boulder Councilwoman Rachel Friend said she was excited that, in addition to being a “new set of eyes,” Herold would be the first female chief of the Boulder Police Department.

“Obviously that’s not the only factor, but I’m excited that we are breaking ground with our first female police chief,” Friend said.

She added, “It’s a good time to have a woman taking the helm. Our issues right now are so sensitive, and we really need a new way of thinking through our criminal justice problems. Along with a progressive DA in Michael Dougherty, I think Boulder is positioned to do some really exciting and cutting edge work in criminal justice.”