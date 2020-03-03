CU soccer set to host four matches this spring

The Colorado soccer program will play four home matches this spring head coach Danny Sanchez announced on Tuesday. The Buffaloes will have five total dates on the calendar this, all in April.

The first chance to see the Buffs back will come against a perennial NCAA Tournament contender. CU opens with BYU on Saturday, April 4. The Cougars advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament in 2019, losing out to eventual national champion Stanford.

The spring continues for Colorado on April 11, hosting in-state rival Air Force. The remaining two home dates are set for April 18 (Wyoming) and April 22 (Real CO DA Boy’s).

CU’s lone road match will be against Nebraska on April 25.

All home matches will be played at Prentup Field except for the Real CO DA Boy’s. That match will take place on Franklin Field, located next to Folsom Field.

Date Opponent Location Time (MT)April 4 BYU Prentup Field 11 a.m.April 11 Air Force Prentup Field NoonApril 18 Wyoming Prentup Field NoonApril 22 Real CO DA Boy’s Franklin Field 7 p.m.April 25 Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. 7 p.m.