GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU soccer set to host four matches this spring

SportsCollege Sports

CU soccer set to host four matches this spring

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Colorado soccer program will play four home matches this spring head coach Danny Sanchez announced on Tuesday. The Buffaloes will have five total dates on the calendar this, all in April.

The first chance to see the Buffs back will come against a perennial NCAA Tournament contender. CU opens with BYU on Saturday, April 4. The Cougars advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament in 2019, losing out to eventual national champion Stanford.

The spring continues for Colorado on April 11, hosting in-state rival Air Force. The remaining two home dates are set for April 18 (Wyoming) and April 22 (Real CO DA Boy’s).

CU’s lone road match will be against Nebraska on April 25.

All home matches will be played at Prentup Field except for the Real CO DA Boy’s. That match will take place on Franklin Field, located next to Folsom Field.

Date Opponent Location Time (MT)April 4 BYU Prentup Field 11 a.m.April 11 Air Force Prentup Field NoonApril 18 Wyoming Prentup Field NoonApril 22 Real CO DA Boy’s Franklin Field 7 p.m.April 25 Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. 7 p.m.

BuffZone.com

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Sports

  1. Pet Vaccinations And Checkups

    Pet vaccinations and checkups are an essential part of keeping your pet healthy. Niwot Vet Clinic takes care of all...
  2. Real Estate In Aurora And Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...
  3. Your Local Neighborhood Delicatessen

    Why settle for the “deli case” at the grocery store when you can find the best at Your Butcher, Frank?...
  4. Need A New Kitchen Sink?

    Is it time to update your kitchen? The plumbers at Kerwin Plumbing & Heating will install a new kitchen sink...
  5. You Need A Qualified Moving Company

    Congratulations, you bought a new home! Now it’s time to move all of your treasured belongings, and you need a...