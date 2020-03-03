Full CU Buffs ski team qualifies for NCAA Championship

The University of Colorado ski team is one of three teams nationally that qualified a full allotment of 12 skiers for the NCAA Championships, the association announced Tuesday.

The Buffs team will consist of seniors Ryan Jackson, Anne Siri Lervik and Mikaela Tommy; juniors Hedda Baangman, Sondre Bollum and Joey Young; sophomores Stef Fleckenstein, Filip Forejtek and Teddy Takki and freshmen Magnus Boee, Anna-Maria Dietze and Emma Hammergaard.

“Congratulations to everybody on a great season,” CU coach Richard Rokos said. “The process of the season was phenomenal, we have a good group of people working together. Despite all the injuries and difficulties, right now everybody is mentally prepared and ready to go. It was easy to select the team on the upper end, but it was difficult on the lower end, picking the third skier for each discipline. We have won in Montana before, everybody has a good feeling and I think the team is ready to go and attack.”

Included in the Buffs contingent are five newcomers to the NCAA Championships – Boee, Dietze, Hammergaard, Jackson and Takki – and seven who have been there before. Bollum and Lervik will be making their third appearance while Baangman, Fleckenstein, Forejtek, Tommy and Young are making their second appearance.

The Buffs were joined by Denver and Utah qualifying a full allotment of 12 skiers. Dartmouth, Middlebury, Montana State and Vermont all qualified 11 skiers while Alaska Anchorage and New Hampshire will ski with 10. Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan, which only compete in Nordic, and Westminster College, which only competes in alpine, will have their full allotment of six skiers each.

For women’s alpine, Tommy is the No. 2 overall selection from the RMISA and top GS seed and No. 5 slalom seed. Fleckenstein is No. 4 overall and No. 3 for both slalom and GS. Hammergaard is the No. 15 overall seed and No. 14 for GS and No. 16 for slalom.

In men’s alpine action, Forejtek is the No. 3 overall seed, No. 2 in slalom and No. 5 in GS. Young is No. 4 overall, No. 2 in GS and No. 3 in slalom, and Takki is No. 15 overall, No. 15 in GS and No. 20 in slalom.

For men’s Nordic, Boee is the No. 2 overall seed, No. 1 in classic and No. 7 in freestyle, Bollum is the No. 10 overall seed, No. 15 in classic and No. 7 in freestyle and Jackson No. 12, No. 5 in classic and No. 13 in classic.

For women’s Nordic, Lervik is the No. 5 overall seed, No. 4 in classic and No. 5 in freestyle, Dietze is the No. 6 overall seed, No. 6 in classic and No. 5 in freestyle, and Baangman is the No. 7 overall seed, No. 7 in classic and No. 8 in freestyle.

The Buffs depart for Bozeman on Saturday and the Championships get underway Wednesday with giant slalom races. Freestyle races take place Thursday with slalom on Friday and classic races closing out the event on Saturday.