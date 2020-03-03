Sharon Bokan: Baby chicks arrive at area stores

You heard the cheeping when you walked into Murdoch’s, Jax or Tractor Supply and you made the side visit to see the chicks. Now you are thinking about keeping a few chickens so you can have fresh eggs.

Unless you have raised chickens before, you need to know what you are getting yourself into before you purchase any chicks. If you live in town, check with your municipality to see if you need a permit or license, how many birds you can have and setbacks for the coop and run.

Chickens are a full-time commitment. If your family likes to travel or be gone a lot, keepingchickens is probably not for you. While they don’t need to be walked like a dog, they still needdaily attention and care. Before you bring them home, you need to have a brooder and thecoop set up.

The brooder is where you’ll keep the chicks until they are old enough to be in the coop. The brooder can be as simple as a cardboard box or a large storage bin with 18-inch tall sides and one-half square foot per chick. You’ll need bedding, food and water dispensers and a heat lamp.

Initially, chicks need to be kept warmer than room temperature (90 to 95F). Be careful how thebrooder is set up so that the heat lamp doesn’t cause a fire. If you decide you want to skip thisstep and get birds that are already laying, 4-H and Future Farmers of America memberssell some of their birds at the local county fairs.

It’s best to purchase a premixed ration that is formulated for your bird’s age. Initially, you’llwant a chick starter formulation that has higher protein and the correct calcium amount to getyour birds off to a good start. As your chicks get older, you’ll want to change to a layer mix andprovide them with a free choice calcium and grit supplement. You can give your hens somescratch feed and vegetable scraps, but you will want to limit the amount so that they will get abalanced diet. They also need a good supply of clean water. Keeping both the feeder and thewaterer clean and sanitized will keep your birds healthy.

Hens produce an egg approximately every 26 hours starting at the age of 4 to 6 months. It’s bestto collect eggs at least twice a day. Egg production is affected by daylight, so in the winter, eggproduction decreases. Hens will be at their maximum egg production for about three years — afterthat their production will slowly decrease. They can live for an average of six years so you willneed to decide whether you want to keep birds that are not producing.

To keep your family safe and the hens healthy, you must wash your hands before and aftercollecting eggs and handling birds. It is also a good idea to have a separate set of at least shoesthat you wear only when you are dealing with your birds. Separate pants and shirt are even better. Keep the coop and run clean. You’ll also want to identify a veterinarian who is willing to treat your birds should they become ill.

Allowing your birds to leave the run and free range can help with yard and garden insect management. However, allowing your birds to free range when you are not home can encourage predators. Remember to not just protect your birds from the land-roaming predators such as foxes and coyotes, but also hawks.

For more in-depth information on keeping chickens, visit the CSU Extension BoulderCounty website at boulder.extension.colostate.edu/natural-resources-wildlife-rural-properties-pasture/livestock/.