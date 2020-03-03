Woman charged with wildlife harassment after touching moose in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE — State officials cited a woman with a summons to appear in court on a charge of harassment of wildlife and faces a fine of up to $200 after a video of her harassing a moose in Breckenridge went viral late last week.

While some have since postulated that the woman was trying to distract the moose from approaching another woman on the sidewalk, Anna Stonehouse, an Aspen resident who filmed the incident, said the moments leading up to the conflict suggest otherwise and wildlife officials agreed.

Parks and Wildlife officials said the offender’s actions actually put the nearby older woman in considerably more danger than she otherwise might have been in, noting that if the moose reacted more violently, it could have meant trouble for everyone in the area, Parks and Wildlife officials said. Moose can weigh up to 1,000 pounds and won’t hesitate to kick or charge when agitated.

“She was following it across the street, clearly going in to harass it,” Stonehouse said. “I’ve been hearing that, ‘Oh, she was trying to help the older lady back there.’ That was not the case. She was aggressively beelining, following this moose and smacked its butt. … It was shocking to see it unfold. I thought she was going to get trampled to death. And I’m glad we didn’t have to witness that.”

