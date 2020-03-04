GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Women’s Wilderness Institute nonprofit to…

News
Boulder Area news

Women’s Wilderness Institute nonprofit to lease Harbeck-Bergheim House from Boulder

City would receive $1,600 monthly for three-year term

Boulder will explore leasing the historic Harbeck-Bergheim House as a way to retain ownership but recover the $47,000 in annual costs needed for upkeep.
By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder City Council on Tuesday approved leasing the Harbeck-Bergheim House to Women’s Wildnerness Institute, an organization that supports girls, women and LGBTQ people, for three years.

The deal has two optional three-year renewal terms, and would charge the nonprofit $1,600 monthly, while also collecting a portion of its sublease income, the greater of either $5,000 or 5% in the first year, $7,000 or 7% in the second year and $8,400 or 10% in the third.

Women’s Wilderness will replace the Museum of Boulder, which occupied the city-owned locally designated historic landmark at 1206 Euclid Ave. for more than 30 years before it took up its new location on Broadway in 2018.

The new tenant assists people with “accessing their power and improving their health through outdoor and community connections.”

Its game plan for the property consists of “occupying half the building for our offices, gear storage, food preparation and gathering space for our courses,” the nonprofit said in its bid. “However, our vision for use of this special building is much greater than just a home for us. The vision is to create a collaborative community space for individuals and groups who are aligned with our vision of a more just and prosperous Boulder (and world).”

It would use the other half of the space as a subsidized co-working spot for individuals or groups working for nonprofit and community-building organizations aimed at addressing social and environmental causes, it said.

The second floor of the building would include up to 15 desks to be rented on a monthly or annual basis, at a sliding scale.

The city received five bids to lease the property, and found the Women’s Wilderness organization’s the most compatible with the mission of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which led the application project.

Sam Lounsberry

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Pet Vaccinations And Checkups

    Pet vaccinations and checkups are an essential part of keeping your pet healthy. Niwot Vet Clinic takes care of all...
  2. Real Estate In Aurora And Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...
  3. Your Local Neighborhood Delicatessen

    Why settle for the “deli case” at the grocery store when you can find the best at Your Butcher, Frank?...
  4. Need A New Kitchen Sink?

    Is it time to update your kitchen? The plumbers at Kerwin Plumbing & Heating will install a new kitchen sink...
  5. You Need A Qualified Moving Company

    Congratulations, you bought a new home! Now it’s time to move all of your treasured belongings, and you need a...