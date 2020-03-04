Arapahoe Basin reports skier visits are down 35% after ditching Epic Pass

It’s not often that a business deliberately sets out to decrease the number of people who patronize it and then touts it as good news when the strategy works, but that’s precisely what is happening at Arapahoe Basin this season.

Skier visits are down 35% for the season, but reducing those numbers substantially was the goal when the ski area nicknamed “The Legend” announced it was severing ties with Epic Pass just over a year ago. The announced goal at the time was to improve the guest experience, especially given the area’s limited parking capacity. A-Basin is located in a crook of U.S. 6 at the foot of the Continental Divide.

Chief operating officer Alan Henceroth said the goal was to reduce skier days this season by about 20%.

“I think where we are today is just about exactly what we were hoping for,” Henceroth said in a phone interview Wednesday. “We started out the season slower than we wanted. We learned some things about the early season that we’re definitely going to apply next year, but starting about Christmas and certainly since Martin Luther King weekend, our skier days have been almost exactly what we’ve been targeting. February’s numbers were almost exactly 20% less this year than last year.”

Henceroth posted an unusually transparent blog this week revealing the numbers. Visits were down 39% through January and 35% through February. The number of skiers and riders using the two season-pass partner programs that replaced Epic — Ikon and the Mountain Collective — is 69% less than last year’s Epic numbers.

“Arapahoe Basin has always had its strength in the spring, and as we’re approaching spring, things are picking up,” Henceroth said. “We had restricted days on the Ikon Pass, and I think a lot of Ikon pass-holders were saving their days for later in the year when there is more snow.”

As of the end of February, the area had been open 142 days this season, and only six were busier than the same dates last year.

“A really big part about why we were doing this was to improve the guest experience, to improve the parking situation, to shorten lines, to get people to have a better time here,” Henceroth said. “We’ve really done that by all measures, whether it’s just going out and talking to the people who are here or reading our survey data. Our people are enjoying themselves more this year than last. We really feel we’ve hit our objective very well.

“We think focusing on quality and making a better experience for people is what they’re going to respond to the best.”

The carrying capacity of the mountain could accommodate more skiers and riders, but there really isn’t any way to expand the area’s landlocked parking lots. Shuttling skiers from off-site could happen in the future, but there are no plans to do that now.

“We’re always exploring off-site opportunities, but I think most people want to get to the ski area and not be shoveled in from somewhere a few miles away,” Henceroth said. “Right now we’re trying to make it work with what we have.”

Henceroth’s transparency is unusual, but fully in character for the modest, privately owned area that inspires a lot of loyalty from its fans.

“Throughout this whole process, from when we decided to change (pass) partners, we’ve been as open as we could,” Henceroth said. “A lot of our guests are really committed to this place, they care about it, they want to have fun here and they want to see us do well. We wanted them to know what’s going on. There were plenty of opinions out there as to what’s going on, and I thought it was really good just to get the facts out there.”

