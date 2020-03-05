Autism Society of Boulder County fights drowning rates with free swim program

The Autism Society of Boulder County is holding its 17th annual wine tasting fundraiser on Saturday, raising money in part to continue its work teaching individuals with autism to swim as a way of combating extreme drowning rates.

ASBC is a local affiliate of the National Autism Society, supporting Boulder and Broomfield residents on the autism spectrum with free educational and recreational programs. Last year, ASBC began providing free swimming lessons to fight the epidemic of drowning deaths among people with autism.

Children with autism aged 14 and younger are 160 times more likely to drown compared to other children, according to a 2017 study.

“There’s a sensory attraction there,” said ASBC President Lynn Wysolmierski, explaining the prevalence of drowning incidents. Children with autism often feel anxiety, causing them to wander to feel relief. These children are often drawn to water but cannot swim.

“Drowning is such a huge problem,” Wysolmierski said. “(Families) are afraid to go anywhere near water and I wanted to ease that burden.”

Wysolmierski began the swim program last year, providing 10 free lessons to seven individuals, including one adult. Lessons are one-on-one, with the goal of informing participants about the potential dangers of water and to teach them how to turn to grab a pool’s edge and to float on their back and wait for help if they fall into water.

But Wysolmierski said the lessons have gone much further, with all participants achieving the stated goals and the majority of them fully learning how to swim.

Saturday’s fundraiser is essential to the continuation of this program as the annual wine tasting accounts for the bulk of ASBC’s yearly donations. The swim program is one of the most expensive for ASBC, costing $700 per participant. However, ASBC Board Member Allen Richardson said it’s worth the cost.

“This might be one of the most important things we do … this is life or death,” Richardson said. “For them, it’s recreation, but for the parents, it’s a massive relief.”

In addition to the swim program, ASBC hosts annual camping and rafting trips, as well as a week-long bike-riding clinic to teach people with disabilities to ride independently. The society also provides grants and free memberships for camps and workspaces like TinkerMill.

Families with members who have autism often struggle financially because of therapy costs, dietary restrictions and tutoring. ASBC provides its services for free to help ease this financial burden.

For Yesenia Karlic, she said this generosity made a world of difference when her son participated in the swim program last February.

Karlic had tried enrolling her son Gabriel in swimming lessons on and off since he was 10 years old. He couldn’t put his face in the water and would spend the lessons crying and fighting his instructors, all while Karlic was paying $70 for each specialized 30-minute session.

“I just decided it wasn’t worth it,” Karlic said.

For three years, Karlic stepped away from swimming classes, constantly carrying the fear that her son would fall into water and not be able to save himself. When Gabriel was 13, another mother told Karlic about the ASBC program.

After his 10 lessons, Gabriel learned how to float and turn over by himself. The one-on-one lessons were personalized, teaching Karlic specific phrases to help instruct Gabriel on how to safely float if she could not lift her 6-foot-tall son out of the water herself.

“That little bit has given me so much relief,” Karlic said.

Karlic said the lessons have made her son more confident, happy and independent, allowing her to take Gabriel to pools and beaches without constantly holding on to him.

ASBC gave Karlic this peace of mind at no cost, something Karlic said she was grateful for at a time when she “didn’t know where to go for support.”

“I wouldn’t have been able to afford it otherwise,” Karlic said. “Us parents, we’re trying everything we can … we’re paying so much out of pocket that these 10 free lessons are life-changing.”

Moving forward, ASBC hopes to continue to support families like Karlic’s.

“Autism is not a tragedy. But it is a challenge,” Wysolmierski said. “Sometimes you need very specific kinds of help. And that’s what the Autism Society is here for.”

If you go

What: Autism Society of Boulder County’s 17th annual wine tasting fundraiser

When: 6 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: St. Julien Hotel and Spa, 900 Walnut St. in Boulder

Tickets: e.givesmart.com/events/ePd

More information: autismboulder.org