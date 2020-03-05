GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder-based TeamSnap signs with Louisiana Soccer

News
Business

Boulder-based TeamSnap signs with Louisiana Soccer

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BOULDER — A Boulder sports management software company has scored a goal with a major partner.

TeamSnap Inc. has signed a technology partnership with Louisiana Soccer Association, a state association of the United States Soccer Federation.

“The growth of soccer across Louisiana is a testament to the leadership and commitment from Louisiana Soccer Association and its network of coaches and volunteers,” Greg Ludke, general manager of Sports Organizations for TeamSnap, said in a written statement. “We are looking forward to delivering a comprehensive sports management solution that empowers clubs and helps to minimize administrative distractions throughout the season.”

In the partnership, all Louisiana Soccer Association members will receive a discounted price to access TeamSnap.

The software allows sports organizers to collect payments, schedule activities and events, mass communicate and share game results from their computers or smartphones. The company currently serves 3 million teams and 19,000 sport organizations, according to the TeamSnap website.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Pet Vaccinations And Checkups

    Pet vaccinations and checkups are an essential part of keeping your pet healthy. Niwot Vet Clinic takes care of all...
  2. Real Estate In Aurora And Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...
  3. Your Local Neighborhood Delicatessen

    Why settle for the “deli case” at the grocery store when you can find the best at Your Butcher, Frank?...
  4. Need A New Kitchen Sink?

    Is it time to update your kitchen? The plumbers at Kerwin Plumbing & Heating will install a new kitchen sink...
  5. You Need A Qualified Moving Company

    Congratulations, you bought a new home! Now it’s time to move all of your treasured belongings, and you need a...