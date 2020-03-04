GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Buffs to hire Danny Langsdorf as QB coach

Sports

Veteran coach worked with Mike Riley for 15 years

By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
He has coached the all-time leading passers at two Power 5 schools and worked for a season with a potential NFL Hall of Famer.

Now, Danny Langsdorf will be coaching the quarterbacks at Colorado.

BuffZone has been able to confirm a FootballScoop.com report that Langsdorf will join Karl Dorrell’s staff with the Buffaloes after a brief stint at UNLV.

Langsdorf, 47, has been in coaching for 23 years, and just two months ago was hired as quarterbacks coach at UNLV. He was the quarterbacks coach at Fresno State last season and an offensive analyst at Oregon in 2018.

While he’s bounced around a bit in the past two years, Langsdorf’s career includes nine seasons (2005-13) as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Oregon State and three years (2015-17) in the same role at Nebraska. In both of those stops, he worked for head coach Mike Riley.

Langsdorf, in fact, has spent 15 of his 23 seasons as a coach with Riley. He got his first full-time job as a coach working for Riley as Oregon State’s tight ends coach from 1997-98. The two worked together in 2002 with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.

While the offensive coordinator at Oregon State, Langsdorf recruited and coached Sean Mannion, who threw for an Oregon State-record 13,600 yards in his career. At the time, that was the Pac-12 record.

OSU has had nine 3,000-yard seasons in its history, with four coming during Langsdorf’s time as coordinator (by three different quarterbacks).

In 2014, Mannion’s senior year at OSU, Langsdorf worked as the quarterbacks coach of the New York Giants. That season, he coached two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, who produced one of the best statistical seasons of his career.

At Nebraska, Langsdorf coached Tommy Armstrong, Jr., who became the program’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes, and Tanner Lee, whose 2017 season was one of the best ever for a Nebraska passer.

An Oregon native who played quarterback at Boise State and Linfield College, Langsdorf has also had coaching stops with the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Eskimos (1999-2001) and three seasons with the Saints (2002-04).

Langsdorf has sent four quarterbacks – Mannion, Sean Canfield and Matt Moore from Oregon State, and Lee from Nebraska – to the NFL. With the Beavers, he also coached NFL draft picks Brandin Cooks, Jacquizz Rodgers and Markus Wheaton.

So far, CU has announced four coaches being retained from previous coach Mel Tucker’s staff, and five additions have been reported, but not announced by CU.

CU’s assistant coaches:

Offense

Darrin Chiaverini – Coordinator/receivers*

Taylor Embree – Tight ends

Darian Hagan – Running backs*

Danny Langsdorf – Quarterbacks

Mitch Rodrigue – Offensive line

Defense

Tyson Summers – Coordinator*

Demetrice Martin – Secondary

Brian Michalowski – Outside linebackers*

Chris Wilson – Defensive line

(* Coaches retained from previous staff)

CU has one more spot to fill on the staff of 10 assistants. Most likely, the final assistant will be on defense, coaching either inside linebackers or secondary. Dorrell told Buffzone this week he is leaning towards splitting special teams duties among the staff, although it’s possible the final assistant would be a special teams coordinator.

Brian Howell

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.
