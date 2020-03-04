Denver has one of the country’s hardest fitness classes, according to ClassPass

I love a good grind: throwing that treadmill up to 10 for a last-ditch sprint, holding that plank for 10 more seconds, passing over the 5- and 10-pound dumbbells for — dare I even say it — a 15-pound dumbbell. But I question whether or not I’m strong enough for this.

“Might’ve died a few times. It’s fine??” writes one attendee of Denver’s High Ride Cycle, which was named the seventh-hardest fitness class in the U.S. by ClassPass on Wednesday after the workout service scanned reviews and crowdsourced data from studios across the nation.

I’m not quite sure that’s a ringing endorsement, but then again, maybe it is? As another reviewer says, “HARDEST. CLASS. EVER. But one of the best!!”

High Ride Cycle is located just west of Sloan’s Lake. It bills itself as a “dance party on a bike,” which makes me wonder if they’ve ever played “Let the Bodies Hit the Floor.” Last March, we sent former Olympian Mara Abbott around to Denver’s cycling studios to write a go-to guide. Here was her skinny on High Ride Cycle:

Best for: those who want to pair the high of dancing at a club with their weekday workout; those who crave stimulation and excitement; and those looking for a power-packed, full-body workout in 45 minutesLess for: those easily frustrated by complex moves, who dislike house music, or who would prefer a more traditional cycling experience

Now, there are plenty of other difficult classes around Denver — I’m looking at you, OrangeTheory and Flywheel — so I’m not quite sure I totally agree with this designation. But I’ve been wrong before. What about you? Think there’s a harder class in Denver, or is High Ride Cycle the toughest of them all? Let us know in the comments.

The full list of ClassPass’ Top 10 Hardest Classes in the U.S.:

