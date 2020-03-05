Former BVSD teacher sues school district for disability discrimination

Former Boulder Valley teacher Kathryn Singey is suing the school district for disability discrimination, claiming the district failed to provide reasonable accommodations for her sensitivity to indoor air pollution and retaliated against her.

Singey, who taught at Boulder’s Casey Middle School for 16 years, said in the lawsuit that exposure to hydrogen sulfide at Casey made her hyper-sensitive to indoor air pollution.

Concerns about the presence of hydrogen sulfide, signaled by an intermittent stink of rotten eggs, had been raised since Casey was rebuilt for $33 million, with the new building opening in 2010. In the 2014-15 school year, parents and teachers came forward with health concerns they believed were caused by exposure to hydrogen sulfide and demanded the district do more to address the issue.

After speaking at a school board meeting about the building making her sick, Casey teacher Kris Thacker was placed on paid administrative leave and later moved to Platt Middle School. She no longer works in the school district. A second Casey teacher, who asked not to be identified, was moved to another school at his request.

Singey said in her lawsuit she was moved to Monarch K-8 and “functionally demoted” to a paraprofessional position. The next school year, she requested to return to Casey but was placed at Southern Hills Middle School, according to the lawsuit.

She experienced the same symptoms and illnesses at Southern Hills and in monitoring the levels of hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide gas in her classroom found them to be at “significant levels,” according to the lawsuit. She said in the lawsuit that school district officials refused her requests, including opening her windows and daily air monitoring, to improve the air quality.

In March 2017, according to the lawsuit, her symptoms intensified and she experienced debilitating headaches, nausea and dizziness. She was placed on unpaid leave for the remainder of the school year and resigned in September.

After resigning, Singey filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The commission ruled last year that the investigation was unable to conclude a violation, allowing Singey to move forward with a lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed in November in United States District Court in Denver, with an amended complaint filed in December.

Singey is asking for back-pay, compensatory damages and court costs and attorney’s fees.

Along with the Boulder Valley School District, others named in the lawsuit are Mike Cuskelly, the district’s former maintenance and operations director; Shelly Landgraf, the district’s former human resources assistant superintendent; and Chavonne Gloster, former Southern Hills Middle School principal and now an assistant principal at Monarch K-8.

Singey, who is currently representing herself in court, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“The Boulder Valley School District takes the health and safety of its students and staff extremely seriously,” said Boulder Valley spokesman Randy Barber. “While we cannot comment directly on pending litigation, the district has taken a number of measures after air quality concerns at Casey Middle School were originally reported more than 10 years ago.”

In response to the indoor quality concerns at Casey, district officials made multiple repairs and determined that design issues, air handling system calibration issues, construction errors and mechanical failures all contributed.

Other measures taken by the district, Barber said, included creating the board-appointed District Indoor Air Quality Advisory Team and forming a partnership with the University of Tulsa to track and evaluate the effectiveness of recent building renovations in improving indoor air quality.

An indoor air quality update to the school board in February noted the district is continuing to audit school buildings before and after improvements are made through the 2014 capital construction bond issue, as well as tracking student absenteeism data.

A final report on the impacts on indoor air quality from the improvements is expected after the bond work is completed in 2022.

Barber said the district also calls in an indoor environmental professional to evaluate, respond and help remediate indoor air quality concerns raised at schools.