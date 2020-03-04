Silicon Flatirons hosts content conference

The Silicon Flatirons Center at the University of Colorado Boulder Law School is hosting a half-day conference Thursday on the future of copyright infringement in music, inspired by a 2019 lawsuit which found Katy Perry violated copyright law by using similar beats in a hit song as were used by a Christian rapper, Flame.

From 1-6 p.m., attendees can listen to panels of experts discuss music, policy and law. The sessions will be moderated by professors from Vanderbilt University, University of California Berkeley and CU Boulder.

Walk-in registration at Wolf Law, 2450 Kittredge Loop Rd, is available. The event will be livestreamed at youtube.com/user/coloradolawit.