CU Boulder in lead on $130M mission measuring Earth’s energy balance

A $90 million-plus contract to the University of Colorado Boulder is going to help produce a much more accurate picture in future years of how much energy is leaving the planet and how that changes over time.

NASA has green-lighted what’s being called Libera, a new space mission carrying an overall price tag of $130 million, with $96.7 million of that going to CU Boulder’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics. Between 30 and 40 people at the university will be involved at various phases of the initiative.

Libera represents a partnership between CU Boulder, Ball Aerospace, Boulder’s National Institute of Standards and Technology as well as Utah State University.

It will build on decades of observations from a NASA suite of Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System instruments, and takes its name from the daughter of the goddess Ceres, in Roman mythology.

“The first important thing that Libera will do, is it will continue a climate data record that is now four decades long,” said Peter Pilewskie, a professor at LASP who will lead the project’s development.

“That record is the measurement of energy that Earth emits to space and reflects to space. There’s sunlight that hits the Earth and some is reflected to space. The Earth also emits radiated energy in infrared; it’s not energy that we can see.”

Quantifying that, he said, is important “because it’s half of the energy budget equation.” The outgoing energy and the incoming radiation from the sun, he added, “are two large numbers that over long periods should balance out. But we think we are in a period right now that it is not in balance. There is more coming in than going out, and that is responsible for warming of the climate.”

LASP Director Daniel Baker said Libera follows on the center’s seven decades of work to better understand the relationships between our planet and the sun, and all the implications it holds for people on Earth.

“Libera is a major new step in that long journey,” Baker said. “The Libera team will bring the energy, innovation and cost-effectiveness of an academic-led team to address a fundamental question in space and Earth science. LASP is proud to be leading the way in this fascinating endeavor.”

In a statement, Sandra Cauffman, acting director of the Earth Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington, said of Libera, “This highly innovative instrument introduces a number of new technologies such as advanced detectors that will improve the data we collect while maintaining continuity of these important radiation budget measurements.”

According to NASA, Libera will measure solar radiation with wavelengths between 0.3 and 5 microns reflected by the Earth system and infrared radiation with wavelengths between 5 and 50 microns emitted from the Earth system as it exits the top of the atmosphere.

The sensor will also measure the total radiation leaving the Earth system at all wavelengths from 0.3 to 100 microns. An innovative additional “split shortwave” channel measuring radiation between 0.7 and 5 microns has been added to enable new Earth radiation budget science.

Such data allows scientists to understand changes to the Earth’s climate system such as whether the planet is getting brighter or darker, and heating up or cooling off.

To take such precise accurate measurements, Libera employs an innovative detector called an electrical substitution radiometer. It uses materials called carbon nanotubes to detect a broad spectrum of radiated energy with high accuracy. The instrument will ride on a planned NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite called the Joint Polar Satellite System-3. JPSS-3 and Libera are slated to launch in 2027.

“This will be one of many instruments that will be flying on JPSS. Nevertheless, it is still its own mission,” Pilewskie said of Libera, which he said has a far-reaching goal. The instrument and its onboard calibration system is a collaborative effort between LASP, Ball and NIST.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is develop ways to do these measurements much more simply,” he said. “Right now, they have to fly on this big satellite bus, because we need measurements from an imaging instrument … We are working on developing a much simpler imager that will allow us to fly on smaller satellites in the future.

“If we do that, then we have simpler launches, and we can do these important Earth observations less expensively, less risky, but at the same high quality. And that is really our long term goal, because we want to ensure the continuity of these climate data records.”