CU Boulder investigating email threats

The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department is investigating threatening emails sent to the school’s sociology department in February, which are connected to an associate professor accused of sexual misconduct.

Emails sent from an anonymous address threaten “an armed response” if the department “fails to take action and hold sexual predators accountable,” according to printouts mailed to the Daily Camera.

The emails also detail allegations of sexual misconduct against Associate Professor Amy Wilkins.

Campus police do not believe there is an immediate threat to the people mentioned in the email or to the campus, department spokesman Scott Pribble said.

“The CU Boulder Police Department was immediately made aware of the email that was sent and was able to quickly determine that the sender is not in the United States,” Pribble said in a statement. “We have increased our presence across campus while we continue to investigate this incident.”

CUPD notifies the campus community “when there is an imminent threat to health and safety on campus,” Pribble said. The department determined that was not the case with the emails.

“After the threat was received, we had our police officers in the building to speak with people, answer questions and let them know the threat was unfounded,” he said.

The sociology department was put in the spotlight in November 2018 after allegations against Wilkins were reported by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Those allegations were further detailed in a Medium blog posted days later by Colleen Hackett, a Colorado State University Pueblo professor and CU Boulder alumna.

The Chronicle reported Wilkins had a physical relationship with a student as far back as 2006, her first semester teaching at CU Boulder, and that she pressured “students to engage in inappropriate sexual conduct and conversations.” One student said Wilkins tried to talk to her about her own sex life.

Wilkins has been on paid administrative leave for 17 months, since October 2018.

A campus investigation into the allegations is complete, Spokeswoman Melanie Marquez Parra said.

“The university is currently proceeding with the decision-making process based on the results of the investigation,” Parra said. “We cannot discuss the details of an investigation or personnel decisions due to privacy laws.”