Skier at Eldora dies after crashing into tree

A skier died Thursday after crashing into a tree at Eldora Mountain Resort outside Nederland.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office officials said the 37-year-old man was found “critically injured” on the Corona Ski run at noon Thursday.

A helicopter was requested to airlift the patient, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office will release the name of the skier once his family has been notified and conduct an investigation to determine the cause and manner of death.

The sheriff’s office will also conduct an investigation, but officials said there is no foul play suspected at this time.

The man is the second person to die this year at Eldora following a crash. Rodney Smith, 55, was airlifted from the ski area on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 1 after also crashing into a tree.

