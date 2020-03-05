NAACP Boulder County raising concerns about song choices in BVSD

The NAACP Boulder County is encouraging community members to attend Tuesday’s Boulder Valley school board meeting to protest the use of historically racist songs.

Kristine Johnson, co-chairwoman of the NAACP Boulder County education committee, said Lafayette Elementary students recently performed the song “Jimmy Crack Corn.” A committee member also hasn’t had any luck getting the district’s early childhood education program to stop using the “Five Little Monkeys” nursery rhyme, she said.

“Jimmy Crack Corn,” originally about an enslaved person and a “master,” was popular during blackface minstrel performances in the 1840s and later became a folk song and then a children’s song. “Five Little Monkeys” once substituted the “n word” for monkeys.

“Minstrel songs are not a really great thing to teach,” Johnson said. “We’re at a point where inclusivity means thinking about how black kids and how black parents in the district are going to feel. Rather than taking songs that have a questionable history, I would suggest teachers do cross-curricular projects and choose music that lifts up people rather than diminishing them.”

She used Eisenhower Elementary as an example, pointing to the Boulder school’s annual Martin Luther King celebration that includes students at all grade levels learning Civil Rights era songs and African American spirituals.

Boulder Valley spokeswoman Carolyn Nohe declined to comment on the NAACP’s concerns, saying the district is researching the issue and plans to provide an update in the future.

Along with the use of minstrel songs, Johnson said, she’s concerned there’s no clear way to ensure the district address these types of concerns.

“With the early childhood education program, it’s been really, really hard to make any progress,” she said. “There’s no one who says OK, the buck stops here. We’re going to address this and listen to what people are saying and do the right thing.”

The complaint about songs used in the district’s music curriculum comes as the district is developing curriculum and providing guidance to schools on implementing state standards, including looking at how teachers can better incorporate contributions of underrepresented groups.

The school district last week held a community forum seeking feedback on its civics and history standards as part of that work.