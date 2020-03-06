Two University of Colorado Boulder employees tested for coronavirus

The University of Colorado Boulder tested two employees for the coronavirus this week. While one of the tests came back negative, CU is awaiting the results on the other test, according to a letter to students, staff and faculty that was signed by Dan Jones, CU’s associate vice chancellor for integrity, safety and compliance.

As of Thursday, there had been no confirmed campus cases of the virus. The two employees were issued for testing, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention higher education guidelines and an advisory from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the letter said.

“We expect results on the second test soon,” the letter said. “We will continue to coordinate with public health officials to monitor and manage the latest developments in our community. In the event of a confirmed case in the Boulder area, we will notify the CU Boulder community and provide you with guidance on any operational impacts.”

The letter also detailed how the university has responded to outbreak of the virus, including “enhanced” campus cleaning, curtailing university-sponsored international undergraduate travel for the remainder of the spring semester and activating an emergency operations team to coordinate campus action, which Jones is leading.

Students and faculty were encouraged to support these efforts by washing their hands, not touching their faces and cleaning and disinfecting shared surfaces, the letter said.

Word on the tests followed an announcement Thursday from Gov. Jared Polis that there were two presumptive cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Colorado, one involving a man who has been quarantined in Jefferson County and the other an elderly woman in Douglas County, according to reports from the Denver Post.

Jones’ letter said CU officials will continue to monitor the situation.

“We know that there are many questions that we will need to address, including leave policies, potential needs for increased distance learning, and other matters,” the letter said. “We will continue to evaluate needs and provide additional guidance. We will communicate regularly with the campus community as decisions are made.”

Jones encouraged anyone with questions to visit CU’s webpage on the coronavirus at colorado.edu/coronavirus for further details.