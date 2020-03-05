GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Woman being investigated for DUI after driving vehicle into Lafayette massage clinic

A vehicle crashed into a Lafayette massage clinic on March 5, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Rebecca Stark)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
A woman was taken into custody and is being investigated for possibly driving under the influence after police said she drove her car into a Lafayette massage clinic on Thursday.

Lafayette police Cmdr. Brian Rosipajla said the crash occurred at 12:17 p.m. at a shopping center in the 500 block of W South Boulder Road.

Rosipajla said a woman was reportedly trying to park her 2003 Toyota Highlander in front of Green Leaf Massage and Sports Recovery when she said she hit the gas instead of the brake. The SUV hopped the curb and went into the front of the massage clinic.

Rosipajla said no injuries were reported.

The driver was taken into custody, and Rosipajla said police are looking at intoxication as a possible factor in the crash.

Employees said Green Leaf would be closed for at least the rest of the day due to the crash.

Mitchell Byars

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
