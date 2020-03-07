Boulder County releases proposal for updated oil and gas regulations

Friday evening Boulder County staff released a draft of proposed amendments to Article 12 of the Land Use Code, suggesting several ways the Board of County Commissioners can take advantage of new authorities granted in Senate Bill 181 to legally maximize its regulation of the oil and gas industry.

“The update involves both strengthening existing areas of the regulations as well as tackling new areas that were opened up by Senate Bill 181, such as noise, vibration, odor, and seismic testing. We’re also looking at leaks and emissions that are occurring at existing facilities in an effort to further protect Boulder County residents,” Kim Sanchez, the deputy director of planning for Boulder County Community Permitting and Planning, told the commissioners Tuesday.

While the proposed changes are wide-ranging, the key areas of change, as identified by county staff, focused on expanding permitting requirements and its authority to inspect operations, including those at existing wells.

For preexisting facilities and all future operations, the new regulations stipulate that operators must annually sample soil for contamination within the boundaries of existing facility pads, conduct an equipment-assisted inspection for emissions — including the use of infrared cameras or comparable technology — as well as visual inspections for leaks, every 30 days.

The new regulations also require that noise emanating from oil and gas facilities not exceed 55 dbA from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 50 dbA from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m and any odor measured at the property line of any adjacent parcel must be below 7 ou/m3.

For operators seeking to begin new fracking operations, they must now obtain a permit from Boulder County Community Permitting and Planning before any seismic testing can be conducted,

To obtain a permit, the operator must provide a map of the exploration area that identifies all residences, domestic water wells, occupied structures, areas affected by previous mining activities, and all water, sewer, oil, gas and chemical pipelines in the testing area.

It must also submit a map showing the proposed travel routes of all vibration-generating seismic testing equipment, a traffic control plan for any operations that will occur on or impede traffic on a public right-of-way, and proof of a general liability insurance plan in the amount of no less than $25 million per occurrence that would insure the applicant against property damage and bodily injury to third parties.

Finally, documents such as bonds and letters of credit will now be required to assure the county that an operator has the financial wherewithal to guarantee compliance with all permits, cleanup of any pollution and complete reclamation.

If the application meets these standards, any seismic testing will be required to occur under a wide-ranging set of nonnegotiable conditions that dictate when, where, how and how often any such tests can occur.

Once fracking begins, all operations will then be forced to meet the increased inspection requirements cited above as well as new regulations for odors and noise that bar any oil and gas operation from creating any noise that causes the ambient noise level at the property to increase by more than four dBC during daytime hours and more than three dBC during nighttime hours for general operations.

If the director of Community Permitting and Planning has reasonable cause to believe that any of the county’s regulations were violated, a notice of violation will be issued to the operator and given a timeframe in which to respond. Depending on the response and the severity of the violation, the director has the discretion to assess a civil penalty between $300 and $15,000 for each violation.

Due to the timing of the release and the complexities of the proposed amendments, Scott Prestidge, a spokesman for the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, said the organization will need a few days to review the changes before making comment.

The public will have a chance to share its thoughts during a public hearing with the planning commission at 4 p.m. April 6. Because of heightened public interest in participation, an online advance sign-up system will be used to sign up. Members of the public can also email testimony to oilgascomment@bouldercounty.org.

After reviewing the public comments, the planning commission will meet again at 1 p.m. April 8 to discuss the regulations and make a recommendation for the Board of County Commissioners to either approve, modify or reject the proposed regulations. No public comment will be taken at that meeting.

Once the planning commission makes a recommendation, the Board of County Commissioners will then host a public hearing at 4 p.m. June 18 to receive public comment. Again, because of heightened public interest, there will be an online sign-up list for those who wish to speak. The public can also email testimony to oilgascomment@bouldercounty.org.

The commission will begin its final deliberations at 4 p.m. June 25, just days before the county’s moratorium on oil and gas ends July 31.

“I’m proud of the entire county team that has worked tirelessly to get to this point and looking forward to input to make the draft even stronger,” Kate Burke, Boulder County’s senior assistant attorney, wrote in an email.