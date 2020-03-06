Boulder man accused of sexually assaulting woman in November

A Boulder man has been arrested after police allege he sexually assaulted a woman at her home in November.

Keenan Myers, 24, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault – physically helpless, and was released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond as he awaits a formal filing of charges on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, a woman told police Myers sexually assaulted her on Nov. 24 at her home in Boulder.

The woman told police she and Myers, who she considered a good friend, were both out drinking at different locations on Nov. 23 when they discussed meeting by phone.

Myers eventually came over to the woman’s residence to hang out. Following that, the woman said she told Myers he needed to go because she was getting sick due to alcohol.

The woman told police she later closed her door and went to bed, and did not invite Myers to stay over. She said that she later woke up to Myers sexually assaulting her, and told him to get out.

Police talked to Myers on Jan. 29, and he claimed he and the woman had consensual sex twice before, but he said that night he “did not know if she was awake or not at the time but my judgement was not good so I had sex with her.” He added that she moved against him while they were in the bed, but he did not know if she was awake and “I didn’t check if she was.”

Myers also told police he saw the woman get sick and acknowledge she was probably “too drunk” to consent to sex.

Myers has no prior criminal history in Colorado, according to online records.