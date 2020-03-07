GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder Youth Opportunities Advisory Board grants available

By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Applications for grants between $3,000 and $15,000 for programs focused on youth development of cultural, educational or recreational activities are now being accepted by Boulder.

The Youth Opportunities Advisory Board’s grant cycle opened Thursday, a city news release announced, and applications from organizations that benefit the city’s middle and high school-aged youth are being accepted through April 3.

“These grants funded by the city are an opportunity for youth in Boulder to make funding decisions that positively impact our peers, giving us a voice in the community,” Barclay Shove, a Fairview High School senior who is a two-year member of the board, stated in the release.

The board is an appointed group of high schoolers that advise city staff on youth-related issues and are responsible for evaluating the applications and determining funding based on a rubric and interview process.

The grant application is available at bouldercolorado.gov/family-services/youth-opportunities-grants.

For additional questions and to submit applications, contact Boulder Youth Opportunities Coordinator Brandon Blew at blewb@bouldercolorado.gov.

Sam Lounsberry

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
