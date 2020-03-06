Review: Longmont’s Good Eats Grill plates comforting a.m. fare, generous portions

Longmont’s Good Eats Grill does an admirable job of living up to its name, as it does in fact, possess a grill. Ha. Yes, it also does live up to its name in that in spotlights comfortingly satisfying fare in generous portions that can handily be characterized as good eats.

Tucked away in an unassuming Francis Street strip mall, it’s a homey and welcoming place without a hint of pretense. The decor emphasizes rustic country touches, although my dining companions and I quickly discovered the overall quality of food is higher than the humble coffee shop setting might indicate. Breakfast is available all day, and burgers are a lunchtime specialty.

During a recent Saturday morning breakfast, service was consistently friendly, marked by attentive coffee top offs. However, there were a couple of glitches, such as an absence of utensils when our breakfasts arrived. Perhaps they were short-staffed that morning, and in this eatery’s defense, we were able to finish our meal in about an hour, so any service glitches had negligible impact. These small issues wouldn’t prevent me from returning and our server gave off the impression of being a genuinely nice person.

There’s a full raft of omelets on offer, and substituting bread for potatoes is an option, making for an egg-based sandwich. Food-trivia enthusiasts will likely rejoice at the opportunity to enjoy a Denver omelet in sandwich form, as this was the original presentation of this homegrown classic. There’s also an option to top these egg entrees with either green chile (available in pork and vegetarian versions) or sausage gravy. Other breakfast menu choices include biscuits and gravy, burritos and traditional meat and egg repasts.

None of us were quite ambitious enough to try the the $12.45 hangover special. The foundation of this belly bomb was a stuffed burger from the lunch menu (it’s worth noting that cabbage and beef burgers are a house specialty). Add to that two eggs, potato griddle fries, and a choice of sausage gravy or green chile, and you’ll likely not have to eat lunch or dinner that day.

Instead, both of my breakfast companions selected Tex-Mex items with no regrets. For my money, the best huevos rancheros combine a little bit of heat from salsa and chile, and in this instance it was green, with an earthy heartiness that came from smashed black beans. This eatery’s $10.35 take ticked off all these boxes capped by optimally prepared sunny-side up eggs.

Similar satisfaction was to be found with the $11.70 tamale and eggs, which also has an option to enjoy this dish with two tamales for $13.80. Huevos, green chile, salsa and potatoes were the accompaniments, and the tamale itself was of fine quality. Plump and voluminous, it was packed with moist meat and pleasantly textured masa.

The $4.15 cinnamon roll is one of the better versions of this pastry that you’ll find, especially since it didn’t possess the tooth-shattering sweetness that commonly afflicts this breakfast treat. The texture was also rather pleasing with a hint of chew and a subtle yeasty savor that was intriguingly reminiscent of sourdough. The icing was rich, but didn’t suffer from the over-the-top sugariness that’s all too common.

I couldn’t resist trying one of the weekend specials, the $12.50 chicken pot pie Benedict. I’d give this an A grade for both the concept and execution. I also suspect extra credit can be given for some kitchen efficiencies, as chicken pot pie soup was also available. Perhaps the stroke of genius in this course was the substitution of a homemade biscuit instead of the traditional Benedict preparation with an English muffin. The flavor and denser texture of the first-rate biscuit was much closer to that of a pot pie crust top than an English muffin could ever hope to be. The chicken itself was flavorful and tender, accompanied by optimally cooked veggies.

Sometimes pot pie filling can be overly floury, but that wasn’t the case here, as the gravy had a pleasing poultry flavor with a hint of butteriness. Griddle fries, the kitchen’s winning take on home fries, rounded out the heftiness quotient on this selection that is worthy of a return visit.

Indeed, Good Eats Grill does live up to its name, as, in point of fact, the eats there are quite good. A comfortable and friendly setting, coupled with fine value, make for a most relaxing and satisfying breakfast experience.

Good Eats Grill

Food 3.5/4 stars

Service 3/4 stars

Ambiance 3/4 stars

Price: $-$$

Address: 1114 Francis St., Longmont

Contact: 303-776-2450, goodeatsgrill.net

Hours: 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday (dinner)

Fare: Featuring classic diner breakfast selections along with some classic Tex-Mex choices. Both pork and vegetarian green chilies are gluten-free, and gluten-free burger buns and bread are available. While there are not any vegan options, the kitchen will work to accommodate customers requesting such dishes.

Noise Level: Moderate. Breakfast conversations were certainly taking place, but it was nothing overbearing.