Town hall discussion on criminal justice reform set in Longmont

District Attorney Michael Dougherty and Attorney General Phil Weiser will host a town hall discussion regarding criminal justice reform from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Rd.

They are scheduled share brief opening remarks before opening the event to questions from the community. The event is free, and the public is welcome to discuss how to improve our criminal justice system and enhance public safety.

District Attorney Dougherty has long been an advocate for criminal justice reformation efforts. Since taking office two years ago, the District Attorney Office has expanded the Restorative Justice and Diversion Program, launched the first pre-charging Mental Health Diversion Program in the state, and implemented programs focused on fighting hate crimes, wage theft, and sex offenses. Attorney General Weiser has worked with criminal justice and reform efforts.

Varun Iyer

