BIFF film review: ‘Corpus Christi’ brings a story of redemption into the real world

Redemption is a familiar theme for movie-goers, perhaps even too familiar. Watching a protagonist atone for their sins by performing great acts or helping others is something audiences are well accustomed to nowadays.

But in 2019’s “Corpus Christi,” a Polish drama written by Mateusz Pacewicz and directed by Jan Komasa, inspired by real events, the time-tested story arc is stripped of its sentimentality, revealing the trying and bitter path one often has to take to forgiveness and peace.

The film centers on a young man, Daniel, who, while in a juvenile detention center grows closer to God and helps the priest lead mass. After being granted parole, though, he’s told that his criminal record will prevent him from ever attending seminary, so he heads to a sawmill nearby a small town to work alongside former inmates like himself.

Instead of going to work as he’s supposed to, though, he skips out and sits in the pews of a local church. In conversation with a young woman in the pews, he denies that he’s a felon set to work at the sawmill, something that she assumes. He tells her that he’s a priest, a lie that sucks him into the church, and when the vicar leaves, Daniel is asked to fill in.

What follows sees Daniel thrust into a small town swirling in guilt and blame resulting from a motor accident a year prior, and through his direct, vulnerable sermons and prayer sessions, the community grows fond of him.

His genuine passion for ministry grows more evident throughout the film, as well. It’s inspiring at times and strange at others, given his propensity for drug use and his criminal past. The stark contrast between these two lives Daniel lives seems both fantastical and real at once.

Bartosz Bielenia, who plays Daniel, puts forth a reserved performance, accented with gripping moments of passion and clarity. The transformation his character undergoes throughout the film feels organic, and when something threatens to interrupt this new life Daniel is leading, the film evokes an intense feeling of unease.

Komasa, Pacewicz and the rest of the cast and crew have created something truly artful and entertaining in “Corpus Christi.” A film like this, one so affecting and thought-provoking, is not something to be missed.

