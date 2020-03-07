BIFF film review: ‘Euphoria of Being’ chronicles Holocaust survivor’s journey to the stage

The horrors and triumphs of Holocaust survivor Eva Fahidi’s life unfold slowly throughout “Euphoria of Being,” a documentary chronicling the three-month journey that follows the development of a theater production based on her life.

Fahidi, 90, is approached by director Réka Szabó to share her life story, which was forever altered her imprisonment in Auschwitz at 18 years old. She was one of the only members of her family to survive the Holocaust. Forty-nine of her relatives were murdered in the Holocaust, including her mother, father and 11-year-old sister.

Fahidi collaborates with Szabó and young dancer Emese Cuhorka to depict her life through dance and spoken word, and an intimate connection is woven between the three women as they translate Fahidi’s story to the stage.

“Euphoria of Being” does not flinch from the horrors Fahidi experienced during the Holocaust, but the film — and Fahidi — pushes viewers to look deeper.

At one point, Fahidi recounts the hundreds of thousands of Hungarian Jews murdered in the Auschwitz gas chambers — so many that crematoriums could not keep up and bodies were burned in open fires.

“Can you imagine the smell?” she asks, grimacing.

There’s a lull in the conversation, and Fahidi remembers she didn’t eat breakfast that morning, leaning over to take a cookie from a nearby plate. In the next scene she is rehearsing with Cuhorko, who pushes and pulls her around the room in a wheeled office chair. Fahidi tilts her head back, giggling and grinning in delight.

Fahidi survived unimaginable suffering and trauma, and “Euphoria” shows viewers that it will never fade from her memory or become less significant.

But the film offers an unsettling, honest option of both. As Fahidi’s life story unfolds on screen and the production takes shape, viewers see that unimaginable grief can co-exist with joy and laughter. Scars do not mean that there will never be growth and change.

At the performance’s dress rehearsal, Fahidi addresses her father, played by a silent, faceless Cuhorka, encased head-to-toe in black spandex.

Fahidi seeks answers — why didn’t her father evacuate the family from Hungary before things deteriorated? Why did he prioritize his job and security over the family’s safety? Why didn’t he see it coming? It’s an angry, heart-wrenching monologue with no answers from a long-dead parent.

Fahidi turns to the audience.

“It’s no use thinking about this because it will never end. This is what trauma is. You always end up in the same place. Always. Meanwhile, you live happily.”

