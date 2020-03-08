On balmy winter’s day, frigid Boulder Reservoir hosts charity plunge

Cody Field waded into the bone-chilling Boulder Reservoir Saturday with a torch raised above his head, alongside him members of the Boulder Police Department in full uniform.

Field, a Special Olympics World Winter Games gold medalist, was the first in the water at this year’s annual Boulder Polar Plunge. As part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run event series, the Polar Plunge raises funds for and awareness of the Special Olympics movement worldwide.

More than 25 teams raised over 73,000 dollars for the event this year, twenty thousand over the goal. EXPAND, Boulder Parks and Recreation’s therapeutic recreation program, raised the most at just over $16,000.

Amanda Bammann has made the plunge with the EXPAND team every year since the first Boulder Polar Plunge. Bammann, a Special Olympic athlete herself, said she comes back every year “to meet the amazing people who donate money to the cause.”

Participants lined up 10-by-10 to tread through the 45 degree waters, made perhaps more tolerable by air temperatures that soared into the mid 60s on Saturday. Some teams wore customized T-shirts. Others dressed in elaborate costumes. One group swam in matching onesies.

“It can be hard to come up with ways to fundraise. You need to find fun ways to get people involved,” said Jeff Evans, who has worked with Special Olympics for 33 years.

“The people out here put a lot of effort into their costumes, which is what makes it a great event,” he continued.

Spirits were high as the crowd cheered swimmers along. Members of the Thornton Police Department sporting fluorescent safety vests held hands as they made their way to the shore.

“This event means unity. We’re all here for the same purpose,” said CU Boulder student Zoe Kirschenaum, who raised over $2,500 for the event.

Special Olympics Colorado offers sports training and athletic competitions at no cost to over 25,000 youth and adults with intellectual disabilities throughout the state. Special Olympics is the world’s largest public health organization for people with intellectual disabilities, with athletes ranging in age from 2 to 80 years old.

“I’ve worked with disabled adults for a long time. It’s important to keep programs going for them,” said Rhonda Haukos, who took the plunge with the PDC Pharmacy team.

Haukos’ teammate, Landon Young, said his first plunge was definitely cold, but worth raising money for the Special Olympics athletes.

“It’s important to be able to recognize everyone as equals,” he said.

Special Olympics Colorado CEO and President Megan Scremin, who has been with the organization for 7 years, hosted the event. Scremin has done the plunge herself five times.

“Our athletes are individuals with intellectual disabilities who face challenges every day,” she said.

“This is our chance to challenge ourselves for a few seconds.”