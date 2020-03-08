BIFF films to see today: ‘The Truth,’ ‘On Broadway,’ ‘Out Stealing Horses’

‘The Truth’

Legends of French cinema, Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche, join masterful filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda (“Shoplifters”) to paint a moving portrait of family dynamics. Fabienne (Catherine Deneuve) is an aging French movie star who, despite her momentary lapses in memory, remains a venerable force to be reckoned with. Upon the publication of her memoirs, her daughter Lumir (Juliette Binoche) returns to Paris with her husband (Ethan Hawke) and their young daughter to commemorate the release. A sharp and funny battle of wits ensues between the mother-daughter duo, as Lumir takes issue with Fabienne’s rose-colored version of the past. Charming, bold and imbued with endless emotional insight, “The Truth” offers a relatable look at human relationships, featuring exquisite performances from its all-star cast. Directed and written by Oscar nominee Hirokazu Kore-eda. (2019) France/Japan, feature film, 106 minutes.

In the late 1960s, Times Square was, as John Lithgow puts it, “a rathole, with wall-to-wall junkies and hustlers.” There were loads of empty Broadway theaters, and attendance plunged by 50 percent in just four years, reaching an all-time low in 1972. What turned it around? For anyone who loves theater, this 50-year history of Broadway is a joy, packed with legendary stars and performances. Key players — Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski, August Wilson, James Corden, Alec Baldwin, John Lithgow, Viola Davis, Hugh Jackman and Ian McKellen — take us behind the scenes of Broadway’s most groundbreaking shows, from “A Chorus Line” to “Hamilton.” The film includes performances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patti Lupone, Bernadette Peters, James Earl Jones and Mandy Patinkin. Directed by Oren Jacoby. (2019) USA, feature documentary, 84 minutes.

It’s November 1999 and newly widowed Trond Sander (Stellan Skarsgård), 67, has retired to a remote village in Norway. Looking at his mysterious neighbor, he suddenly realizes that Lars is an old childhood friend from 1948 when Trond spent a blissful summer in a cabin by the river with his beloved father. Long afternoons hiking the breathtaking mountains and riding wild horses begin to blur into a series of images of carefree happiness, but tragedy and abandonment ended that summer, and the events — remembered in guilt — have haunted both men for their entire lifetimes. “Out Stealing Horses” was included in The New York Times “10 Best Books of 2007.” Subtitled. Directed by Hans Petter Moland. (2019) Norway/Sweden/Denmark, feature film, 123 minutes.