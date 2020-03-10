GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Coroner identifies Boulder skier who died in crash at Eldora

A flight for Life helicopter is seen Thursday responding to Eldora Mountain Resort in Boulder County. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the skier who died in a crash at Eldora Mountain Resort last week as Eric Richenstein, 37, of Boulder.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office officials said the 37-year-old man was found “critically injured” on the Corona Ski run at noon Thursday.

A helicopter was requested to airlift the patient, but Richenstein was declared dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said there is no foul play suspected at this time. The coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy and investigation to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Richenstein is the second person to die this year at Eldora following a crash. Rodney Smith, 55, was airlifted from the ski area on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 1 after also crashing into a tree.

Mitchell Byars

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
