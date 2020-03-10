CU’s Charlie Rudy named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week in lacrosse

Colorado sophomore Charlie Rudy was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, after leading the Buffs lacrosse team to a pair of wins last week with a total of 12 goals and four assists.

The Buffs also remained in the IWLCA poll at 25th after climbing back up over .500 and opening the Pac-12 play with a win.

Rudy scored four times and added three assists in their conference opener this past Friday, as CU beat Oregon 21-5. Then on Sunday against Coastal Carolina, she tallied a CU single-game record-tying eight goals, joining Miranda Stinson (March 10, 2019 against Cal). She also had an assist in the 19-8 victory.

Colorado’s next eight contests will be Pac-12 games. This week the Buffs head to Northern California to face California on Friday and Stanford on Sunday.