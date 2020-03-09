GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

‘Super Worm Moon’ to be visible on Monday night

The supermoon rises over a highway near Yangon on Dec. 3, 2017.The lunar phenomenon occurs when a full moon is at its closest point to earth. (Ye Aung Thuye, AFP/Getty Images)
Astronomy fans will get a chance to catch the “Super Worm Moon” on Monday.

Monday’s moon will be the final full moon of winter, and it will rise on March 9. The moon will appear slightly larger than all others throughout the season, according to Accuweather.

The Super Worm Moon is the second in a series of four straight months that include a “supermoon.” Every full moon between February and May of this year is considered a “supermoon.”

Supermoons are brighter and bigger than the average full moon. Accuweather warns that the difference is sometimes too small for most people to notice.

