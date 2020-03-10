Boulder judge closes Aidan Atkinson’s sex assault hearing to the public

A Boulder judge has decided to close Aidan Atkinson’s sexual assault preliminary hearing to the public to protect both Atkinson and the named victims from the extensive coverage the case has already received due to the defendant’s football career at Fairview High School.

Atkinson, 18, was arrested and charged in November as a juvenile after investigators say he sexually assaulted multiple young women on a party bus in September 2018.

Atkinson is set for a preliminary hearing on March 31 to determine whether there is probable cause to move the case forward, but Atkinson’s attorneys asked that the courtroom be closed for the hearing due to concerns about media coverage.

The Boulder District Attorney’s Office, local media advocates and the Denver Post all filed objections, while one named victim also spoke out against closing the courtroom.

But in a ruling issued Monday afternoon, Boulder Chief District Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that the hearing would be closed to the media and most of the public.

Bakke said named victims could be present or have up to two representatives at the hearing.

“Due to the salacious nature of the allegations and the juvenile’s successful high school football career, there have been widespread media and public attention not commonly seen in juvenile cases,” Bakke wrote. “While the court understands the public’s interest in this case, the Colorado Children’s Code does not require a court closure to be in the best interest of the juvenile and the community. The court may close a juvenile proceeding to the public if it finds that it is in the best interest of the juvenile or the community.”

Bakke wrote that he purpose of juvenile court is different from adult court.

“The purpose of the juvenile justice system is not to punish, but to rehabilitate and provide treatment to the juvenile and the affected parties,” Bakke wrote, noting that Atkinson was 17 at the time of the allegations.

Bakke noted Aktinson, a star quarterback at Fairview, has already been removed from the high school and lost a scholarship to play football at Northwestern University.

“As the juvenile argues in his motion, he has suffered significant consequences due, in large part, to this media coverage,” Bakke wrote. “At this point in the proceedings he is presumed innocent and the court has not yet found through an evidentiary hearing whether there is probable cause that he committed the alleged offenses.”

While Bakke acknowledged the objections of the media and one named victim, she also noted another named victim asked for the closure and said she gave that more weight.

“Overall, the best interest of the victims, as it relates to protecting their privacy and to avoid becoming the targets of public scrutiny at this stage of the proceedings, will be served by partially closing the courtroom,” Bakke wrote.

Atkinson is charged with three charges of sexual assault, one charge of attempted sexual assault, and five charges of unlawful sexual contact. He is also facing additional charges that were added to the case but have not yet been made public.

According to an arrest affidavit, a student told officials she was on a party bus for homecoming in 2018. She said she became too drunk to stand and sat next to Atkinson, who began to sexually touch her.

The girl said she told Atkinson to stop and that others saw what was happening but did not intervene, and the girl said Atkinson’s behavior continued at a restaurant.

While the Daily Camera does not typically name juvenile defendants, it is naming Atkinson because of the serious nature of the allegations and the fact that his initial arrest and charges were public record because he was 18 at the time.