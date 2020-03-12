Boulder open space leaders, farmers, wildlife advocates tussle over prairie dog plans

Boulder area open space leaders, farmers and wildlife advocates tussled Wednesday on the best plan for tackling prairie dog colonies rendering public agricultural lands north of the city inoperable.

Specifically, the frequency and timing of lethal control of the rodents that should be employed, and whether the city should bother at all with trying to relocate them in a bid to recover city-owned agricultural land, were questioned from all perspectives.

City Open Space and Mountain Parks staff suggested lethal control should start in 2021 and could kill an estimated 5,500 prairie dogs across about 100 acres a year and cost $2.1 million through 2022. Another approximately 100 acres would be cleared of prairie dogs through non-lethal relocation, including about 40 acres annually in the area officials are initially targeting and up to 20 individual prairie dog relocations from other places. About 1,200 prairie dogs would be relocated per 40 acres cleared.

City staff is not currently budgeted to perform lethal control this year, and it would take some time to get the proper legal permissions and select contractors for the work, officials cited as reasons the practice could not begin this year.

The city’s Open Space Board of Trustees recommended staff’s proposal, with some amendments, to City Council, and had discussed whether it could expedite the schedule for lethal control to occur this year on city-owned farmlands north of Jay Road generally between U.S. 36 and the Diagonal Highway. There, 280 acres of irrigable agricultural plots have been removed from leases to growers because of prairie dog occupation.

Nearly 690 acres in the project area, or about 40% of the irrigable acreage, and 70% of the irrigable fields, are occupied by prairie dogs, according to city staff. There are about 5,000 acres of Open Space and Mountain Parks-managed land in the area, and 2,400 of them irrigable.

Open space staff’s recommended course of action of about 140 acres of removal per year is assumed to take six to seven years for the city’s irrigated agricultural lands in the project area to be fully free of the animals.

For many farmers in attendance, including some with properties neighboring city-owned land facing prairie dog issues as a result of their crossover from public property, that was not fast enough.

“It is very expensive being your neighbor,” Maria Wasson said to trustees.

Many of them pushed for officials to approve higher levels of lethal control, including requests to employ what was called “Option E” by city staff, which would increase removal above the current 40 acres from which prairie dogs are relocated to by 500% to 242 acres annually and rely more exclusively on lethal control, killing an estimated 7,260 prairie dogs annually.

The costs relocating prairie dogs is about 18 times more expensive than lethal control, officials said; over the three-year plan, lethal control would cost $213,000, with trapping and donating rodents to raptor programs totaling $183,000 and in-burrow killings cost $30,000, while relocation efforts would cost $475,000.

“This is a tough one, and I get the idea that just killing them seems like a missed opportunity, compared to killing them in order to feed it to a raptor,” Trustee Tom Isaacson said. “I realize from the prairie dog’s perspective, I assume, trapping and feeding it to a raptor is actually worse than (pressurized exhaust in burrows). … The targeted specificity of live trapping has some advantages, but darn, it comes at a pretty high price.”

City staff sought compromise between community desires to free agriculturalists from land-damaging prairie dogs and concerns vast lethal control could disturb food chains, especially for raptors, with its recommendation.

“Open Space and Mountain Parks developed a preferred alternative that staff believe can balance the city’s commitment to relocation as an important means of prairie dog removal with fiscally sustainable land management, while also addressing the long-term conservation of black-tailed prairie dogs and associated species, safeguard, restore and protect appropriate irrigable lands as the best opportunities for OSMP to support ecologically sustainable agriculture and protect and enhance the ability of those areas to sequester carbon in a manner consistent with the City of Boulder’s Climate Commitment,” city staff stated in a memo to trustees.

One group of speakers, including members of the Prairie Dog Working Group formed by City council in 2016, requested to equalize the plans for lethal control to take place across 70 acres annually and relocation across 70.

Officials plan to use regenerative agriculture practices including soil amendments and a technique known as key-line plowing to enhance the potential of soil carbon sequestration on the land, once cleared of rodents.

“We also think the soils and sequestration goals are awesome, and they shouldn’t be part of an expedited conversation” about lethal control, Lindsey Sterling Krank, an environmental scientist with the Humane Society of the United States, said. “It’s too complex, it’s too long-term, and removing prairie dogs is going to marginally increase our sequestration goals, we don’t even know that.”

City staff plans to go before Council with a request to approve a prairie dog management plan for the project area April 21.

“I am convinced that agriculture has a well-deserved place in our charter,” Trustee Hal Hallstein said. “… I do not believe the future vision of our open space system is essentially a ring of wilderness with a bunch of computer programmers in the middle.”